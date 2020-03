YOU may not know the name Alan Quah, but you have undoubtedly seen his work. The Dark Souls comicbooks, the Godzilla graphic novel from 2014, and those superhero statues from Royal Selangor are just some of Alan’s handiwork. Quah is a comic artist, a Malaysian, and he has drawn for some of the biggest names in the business like DC, IDW, Dynamite, Legendary, Darkhorse, Line Webtoon, Titan Comics, Valiant, and Zenescope. Known for his dark, detail-rich, and hyper-realistic artwork, it is no surprise that Alan’s labour has graced the pages of Batman, Nightwing, and Red Sonja, among others. We met up for dinner at MeatPoint, a halal steakhouse that prides itself in serving a wide range of meats including wagyu, Black Angus, grain fed, and lamb, to name a few. No, this place is not for vegetarians. However, there is a salmon option.

Salmon steak. – Sunpix by Azizul Rahman Ismail

I first met Quah on the convention circuit almost ten years ago. Back then I only knew of him as the go-to guy for Batman commissions. He is a friend of a friend who is also a comic artist. Little did I know that he is a legend within the comicbook artist community. “I started back when I was at school,” Quah began as he revealed his own origin story in art. “I was the go-to guy when the teacher needed some art done. The teacher would buy manila cards for me to draw on. They would then be used in class as a teaching aid. I guess even back then they saw something in my work,” he added. We continued to chat over green tea and lemonade as we waited for our dinner.

Fresh broccoli soup. – Sunpix by Azizul Rahman Ismail

Our conversation steered into Quah’s Instagram page (@quahkm). This is where he shares a lot of his ‘sketches’. I put sketches in quotation marks because by reasonable standards they are not sketches, they look like fully developed artwork, both intricate and beautiful. “I’ve got no other word for it,” explained Quah. “These are pieces that I do in my free time, in an hour or less. They are not as detailed, and I do not take as much time with these sketches as I do my actual work.” All good things take time, and it is no different at Meat Point. It would be funny how two friends who are not into steaks ended up at a steakhouse, if it were not for the fact that the sauteed mushroom and caramelised onion burger here is delicious.

Sauteed mushroom and caramelised onion burger. – Sunpix by Azizul Rahman Ismail

The price tag is a little intimidating, but, if you are hungry, this double patty delight cannot be beaten. It is one of the best burgers I have ever had. The bun is plain, but the rich and well-prepared patty combined with the savoury and spicy condiments made for a hearty treat. That said, I was feeling adventurous, and decided to try the steak and cheese sandwich instead. It is a slightly pricier option, compared to the burger, but I was not disappointed. The cheese covered marinated ribeye steak is scrumptious.

Steak and cheese sandwich. – Sunpix by Azizul Rahman Ismail