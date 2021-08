IT was a life-changing moment when 34-year-old Gordon Ling decided to give his wife Jaslynn Tay a kidney − a gift that no amount of money can buy and will be treasured for life. There were no doubts or second thoughts as the decision was one made with love. Sure, there were some concerns and unfavourable comments from family and friends. But Gordon’s mind was already made up as his only wish was to give the mother of his baby girl a better life.

“The biggest objection came from my wife, who was in fact worried about me sacrificing myself for her and giving a part of myself to her − and especially how I would turn out after the transplant,” said the film director who specialises in commercials and documentaries.

He further explained that he was not the only candidate in the family who stepped up as his mother-in-law and sister-in-law generously offered their kidneys too. However, there was a lot more to think about with his mother-in-law’s elderly age and his sister-in-law’s family plans for the future.

“Every family has their own situation and problems to think of and as a donor, I would not advise other potential donors to just rush into making this decision. However, if your only concern is about your health after the transplant, then there is nothing to worry about. The extensive amount of tests you will need to do before getting the green light from your doctor would be a good indication if you will be able to live with one kidney.

“If you are considering donating to a loved one and wondering if it’s worth it, then the answer is a thousand times yes because it will change their lives for the better and they do not have to go through dialysis anymore,” he said.

For his wife, one of her life-changing moments was when she could finally swim with her daughter for the first time after receiving the transplant. For most people, taking the first dip into the pool with their baby may be something easily overlooked but for Jaslynn, it was a dream come true.

After being diagnosed with kidney failure five years ago towards the end of her first trimester of pregnancy with their daughter, there were many things that she could not do and one of it was to swim. Although Jaslynn’s doctor did give her the green light to do so during her dialysis days, she never did. It was truly a heart-breaking moment when all she could do was sit by the pool and watch as her daughter took her first dip.