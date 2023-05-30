A Mauritian’s secret touch

This hidden culinary gem proves itself to be truly worthy of recognition.

WE seek a satisfying and comforting meal when spending quality time with loved ones. Western cuisine is popular among Malaysians, becoming a cherished component of the local food culture. After visiting Skinnylegs Barbeque, theSun can affirm that this establishment is one of the best places to indulge in it. Skinnylegs Barbeque offers a leisurely and laid-back atmosphere, along with delectable dishes that provide a soothing experience for the palate. It’s time to express our appreciation for their exceptional offerings. Yuvan Vydelingum, a Mauritian national now based in Malaysia, embarked on his culinary journey at age 17 in his home country. Seeking broader horizons, he relocated to Perth, Australia at 21 to pursue further studies and gain exposure to the international culinary scene. Over a span of four years, Yuvan honed his skills by working in diverse establishments, including pubs, bistros, convention centres, and fine dining venues, amassing valuable experience along the way.

In 2011, he made Malaysia his new home and contributed his expertise to several renowned companies. Prior to settling in Malaysia permanently, Yuvan had the privilege of a two-year contract with renowned Michelin restaurateur, Chef David Myres, at Bleu Blanc in Renaissance Downtown Dubai. Yuvan considers himself fortunate to have returned to Malaysia just before the implementation of the MCO (Movement Control Order) in March 2019. Yuvan revealed that the concept of Skinnylegs Barbeque was born out of the circumstances surrounding the MCO. With restrictions on travel and the inability to work in Kuala Lumpur due to work permit limitations, he decided to start a home-based food business by purchasing a custom-made BBQ pit set. This coincided with the surge in demand for food delivery services during the MCO period. The initial menu item, Cajun whole grilled chicken, quickly gained popularity and remains one of Skinneylegs’ top-selling dishes. However, procuring raw materials posed a significant challenge during the MCO. Yuvan explained that they had to endure long queues of nearly two hours to obtain fresh chicken due to restricted access to supermarkets and wet markets. Additionally, marketing their food and ensuring its availability became difficult due to limited transportation options and a shortage of drivers.

Despite these hurdles, Skinnylegs received tremendous support, particularly from family and friends, which proved to be a motivating factor. Yuvan mentioned that word-of-mouth recommendations played a crucial role, leading to an influx of requests to expand their menu within the first month of operation. Reflecting on the first four months of operations, Yuvan expressed his joy at witnessing Skinnylegs Barbeque’s menu expand to over 10 items for pick-up and delivery. Having worked in various countries for more than two decades, it had always been his ultimate dream to open his own establishment. The 37-year-old chef highlighted the competitive advantage of their relatively unknown Western barbecue concept in Klang. Additionally, he emphasised their commitment to cooking all food fresh to order, using high-quality ingredients. As the sole chef, Yuvan’s diverse culinary background undoubtedly serves as their primary strength. He stated: “I can create on-the-spot specials and customise dishes based on customers’ preferences.”

In addition to their flavourful meals, the cafe offers an extensive selection of both coffee and non-coffee beverages. As we entered the inviting ambiance, our anticipation grew, knowing that we were about to embark on a gastronomic journey. The restaurant’s attentive staff warmly greeted us, and soon, an array of tantalizing dishes began to grace our table. From aromatic appetizers to delectable main courses, the menu seemed to hold endless promises. We tried seven of their dishes including Cajun grilled chicken chop, fish and chips, fish cutlet, chilli mussels with sourdough garlic, smoked duck Aglio Olio pasta with confit tomatoes, and smoked-braised lamb shank with a silk smooth garlic mashed potatoes. The succulent chicken chop was perfectly grilled, boasting a tantalising smoky flavour that had us craving for more. Each tender bite was a testament to the chef’s expertise, leaving us in awe of how wonderfully flavourful and juicy the dish was. As someone who loves chicken, this was heaven for me. Definitely my favourite dish from the menu.

As for the fish and chips, while it didn’t blow me away, it was a solid rendition of the classic dish. The fish was crispy and flaky, and the chips were golden and satisfying, making it a decent and well-executed meal. I ventured into trying the fish cutlet at the restaurant and was pleasantly surprised by the unconventional choice of mackerel as the filling. The flavourful combination left me thoroughly impressed, as the mackerel added a unique twist. While I skipped the mussels and bread, I couldn’t help but notice the delight on my colleagues’ faces as they relished those particular delicacies, confirming their appeal to the seafood enthusiasts among us. Moving on, intrigued by the renowned Aglio Olio, I opted to enjoy the flavourful pasta sans the duck. Though I didn’t indulge in the complete dish, my colleagues loved the harmonious combination of the pasta and succulent duck.

Amidst the tempting allure of the smoked-braised lamb shank, the restaurant’s most sought-after delicacy, I couldn’t resist trying it myself. True to its reputation, the lamb shank surpassed expectations, impressing me with its smoky flavours and tender texture. However, my unwavering love for grilled chicken remained unchanged, reaffirming my personal preference even in the face of culinary excellence. As our meal progressed, it became evident that the restaurant’s beverage selection was equally remarkable. Each person at the table savoured their chosen drink with delight, while I found myself particularly enamoured by my rich and indulgent chocolate beverage, relishing every sip and finding it to be the perfect complement to the memorable dining experience. When discussing Skinnylegs Barbeque’s short and long-term goals, Yuvan expressed a desire to expand their customer base at the current outlet through appropriate investments and collaborations with partners. Additionally, he expressed aspirations to establish a fine dining BBQ grill with a chef’s table concept and to franchise Skinnylegs Barbecue in other cities.

Considering the challenging landscape for cafes and restaurants following the pandemic, we inquired about Yuvan’s conviction in opening the restaurant. He explained: “The encouraging support we received from customers during our initial home-based operations fuelled our determination. In 2022, when movement restrictions were lifted, we noticed a decline in take-away orders and a preference for dining in.” Yuvan further noted: “We were fortunate to have well-wishers who supported our decision to offer dine-in services. Recognising the confidence people had in us, we were determined to make this venture succeed at all costs.” Yuvan advised aspiring restaurant owners to prepare for long hours and hard work, emphasizing the importance of having the right people to manage the establishment. He took the opportunity to express gratitude to his wife, Pravina Nair, for her unwavering support since the beginning and her excellent management of the hospitality service industry since 2011.