A modern day Romeo and Juliet story in The Royal Treatment

NETFLIX’S royal cinematic universe introduced us to a new rom-com, The Royal Treatment. The movie infuses the audience with an enchanting and entertaining feature.

This is a movie about a a free-spirited New York hair stylist who meets a handsome prince and things start getting complicated when they both start falling for each other.

Isabella or “Izzy” (Laura Marano) owns a beauty salon in New York City, but aspires to travel the world.

Things get shaken up when Izzy and her two friends Destiny (Chelsie Preston Crayford) and Lola (Grace Bentley Tsibuah) are given a chance to do the hair for the royal wedding of the prince of Lavania. The trio accept the life changing opportunity to explore this new world.

On the other side, Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) is a young handsome prince who is obligated to follow everything his parents says, including marrying Lauren (Phoenix Connolly).