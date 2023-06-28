A neurotic odyssey

Beau is Afraid is the year’s best bizarre film

Phoenix puts his acting prowess through the gauntlet as Beau. - ALL PIX BY A24

OFFICIALLY, there has been no film made about the insanity that could be unraveling inside the mind of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Unofficially, Beau is Afraid may as well be that film. Directed by Hereditary and Midsommar’s writer-director Ari Aster, this film is a depraved, wild trip into a broken mind unlike any other film currently on the market. Though those two films are expertly done forays into horror, Beau is Afraid might be the best Aster has done, rivaling art house horror classics such as Nobuhiko Obayashi’s House, and it is not even a horror film; it’s a black comedy, with elements of horror.

Down the rabbit hole Grappling with failing mental health, Beau Wasserman (Joaquin Phoenix) lives a solitary life in an innocuous apartment. Right outside the building’s doors, there are people dancing and getting strangled in broad daylight on the streets. Gunshots ring out frequently. Screams cut across the audio from outside the frame. There is also a serial killer called “Birthday Boy Stab Man” prowling the streets. Every time Beau (pronounced “bow”) leaves or enters the apartment, he has to make sure no one from the outside gets in. After missing his flight back home on the anniversary of his father’s death, Beau’s mother Mona (Patti LuPone) becomes distraught. The very next day, Beau finds out through a phone call to her that she is dead; her head was crushed by a chandelier. As he attempts to go back home for the funeral, Beau comes across an almost endless series of insane events, each being crazier than the last.