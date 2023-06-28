A neurotic odyssey

OFFICIALLY, there has been no film made about the insanity that could be unraveling inside the mind of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.
Unofficially, Beau is Afraid may as well be that film.
Directed by Hereditary and Midsommar’s writer-director Ari Aster, this film is a depraved, wild trip into a broken mind unlike any other film currently on the market.
Though those two films are expertly done forays into horror, Beau is Afraid might be the best Aster has done, rivaling art house horror classics such as Nobuhiko Obayashi’s House, and it is not even a horror film; it’s a black comedy, with elements of horror.
Down the rabbit hole
Grappling with failing mental health, Beau Wasserman (Joaquin Phoenix) lives a solitary life in an innocuous apartment.
Right outside the building’s doors, there are people dancing and getting strangled in broad daylight on the streets.
Gunshots ring out frequently. Screams cut across the audio from outside the frame. There is also a serial killer called “Birthday Boy Stab Man” prowling the streets.
Every time Beau (pronounced “bow”) leaves or enters the apartment, he has to make sure no one from the outside gets in.
After missing his flight back home on the anniversary of his father’s death, Beau’s mother Mona (Patti LuPone) becomes distraught. The very next day, Beau finds out through a phone call to her that she is dead; her head was crushed by a chandelier.
As he attempts to go back home for the funeral, Beau comes across an almost endless series of insane events, each being crazier than the last.
Hilariously mortifying
For anyone complaining that there are no original movies anymore and that only superhero films are being made, Aster has heard your cries.
Beau is Afraid is a fever dream lodged within another fever dream, experienced by a man with crippling paranoia, severe anxiety, and a storm of mental health issues.
There are only a handful of others that could’ve handled the delicate balancing act needed in pulling off the wide spectrum of emotions Beau displays through his odyssey back to his headless mother. As the entire film hinged on his performance, Phoenix does what he does best, by delivering yet another ambitious, vulnerable performance that sells both the neurosis and tragedy of his character.
At surface level, Aster’s inclusion of the ludicrous things in Beau is Afraid’s screenplay may seem “edgy” or for cheap shock value, but as the plot reaches its finality, the film proves itself to be more than an exploitation film.
Is Beau really seeing and experiencing these things? Or are they conjurations from his rapidly deteriorating sanity? Is Beau is Afraid a commentary on child abuse and life-long trauma?
Given the studio’s track record with indie films in the horror and thriller playground, it’s unsurprising that A24 picked up Beau is Afraid; as the year’s most experimental indie film, it’s a baffling, terrifying banger.
Beau is Afraid is available on streaming platforms such as Amazon and Apple TV.