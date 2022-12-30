A new chapter!

Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations

WHETHER you’re ready or not, 2023 is just around the corner, and with it, the moment for everyone to start fresh. You will probably want to convey New Year’s wishes in a meaningful way to the people in your life as you look back on everything that 2022 held and ahead to your goals for the New Year. Prior to the New Year dawning on Sunday, BUZZ requested readers to send in their thoughts and best wishes for the 12 months ahead.

Anushri Saravanan, 15, Selangor “And with that, the year 2022 has come to a close. Love what you are doing at the moment. Spend quality time with your family and friends, go on a trip to a destination you enjoy, and carry out jobs or things that are worth your time and feelings. You will not get the time or moment back if you continue to put off doing things that are important to you. Second, be grateful for what you have. Being thankful for the things we have or the people we love makes us feel happier, gives us more energy, and enables us to recognise the good things that happen in our lives. Lastly, accept your mistakes. Of course, everyone makes mistakes but pick yourselves up and go on. Never give up trying to achieve your aspirations. May 2023 be filled with luck, happiness, and wealth! Happy New Year everyone.”

Ariana Ng, 23, Selangor “In 2023, I wish to see a positive change in our country, to see a brighter glimmer of hope in everyone’s eyes, to listen to the birds sing, and to feel a wave of quiet calm. I wish for a clearer direction in what I want in life and for more time for my family, friends, and myself. Most of all, I wish for happiness. Happy New Year everyone.”

Saseekala Elangovan, 36, Selangor “Every new year starts out with a bang and with intentions for happiness and success. I pray for the happiness and health of the people in my life, both now and forever. I wish you a very happy and blessed new year filled with fresh possibilities and new hope. I hope this year proves to be the greatest among many, and is successful for my family and friends. “On January 1, we go room by room through our life, making a list of the tasks that need to be completed and the gaps that need to be filled. Perhaps this year, in order to balance the list, we should explore each space in our life, searching for opportunities rather than flaws. Happy New Year! Best wishes for peace and prosperity in 2023.”

Zahirah, 26, Sarawak “Happy New Year to my family, loved ones and friends! There is nothing more important than you guys. I appreciate you being here for me. Please know that I am here for you at all times. I wish you guys all the best in the New Year. I’m hoping for amazing possibilities and experiences for you guys in the upcoming year. Happy New Year 2023! May your new year filled with new adventures, accomplishments, and learnings!”

Selvakumaran, Selangor “Life is about appreciation, fresh goals, and aspirations. May the sun rise once more as one year comes to a close, illuminating upcoming chances, views, and adventures. Happy New Year to my wonderful girls and my dear wife. I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you and what you have accomplished over the past year. I’m really blessed to have such a wonderful family. I wish for the happiness and health of everyone reading this, including my family. Cheers to happiness!”

Gloria, 30, Selangor “Phew! Another year is gone and a new one is about to begin. This year has been a new chapter in my life and I am so glad to have met new faces and go through so many new experiences. Huge shoutout to my Mum, Dad, Aud, Wald, Jo, Iso, Oa, Liam, Uncle Andrew, Ann Nee and all my sunny colleagues. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Gong Xi Fa Cai!”

Theivi Navina, 25, Selangor “With the tragedy of Covid and the ensuing pain that carried across two years, 2022 has been a roller coaster for everyone. I’m grateful for everyone who stayed, for the memories created, the lessons learnt, and the values developed this year. “This year showed that it is possible to experience both ups and downs, from landing a steady job to losing someone I loved. The upcoming year should be a wonderful journey filled with many happy memories. Keep it wild, folks. Happy New Year!”

Izzudin, 24, KL “It seems surreal that 2022 will come to an end. This year has been a roller coaster ride for me, filled with whirlwind of emotions. Above all, I would like to thank the Almighty for all of His blessings throughout the year. My family, friends, and the people around me, you are the reason that I am still breathing. As for 2023, this is the year where I wish for nothing but a peace of mind, long-lasting health and ignite with fulfilling and exciting opportunities. Whatever this year brings, be it happiness or despair, let’s rock it together. Happy New Year!”

Jaayne, 22, Selangor “To say ‘new year, new me’ would be overstated, but the key focus would be to reflect on 2022 and effectively set boundaries and goals. To say the least, it’s been a wild ride; I’ve been through hell and back, had some wonderful memories, and met some very wonderful individuals for whom I am thankful. Graduating and landing my first full-time job this year was also an exciting experience. In 2023, I hope to welcome even more new and positive energy. Manifesting nothing but good health, new opportunities, financial freedom and a happy heart!”

Aida Isma, 25, KL “As the new year approaches, we pause to reflect on the past and plan for the future. We wish you health, happiness, and success in all your endeavours in the next year. May you be rewarded with good fortune, success, and the chance to realise your aspirations. “We wish you a joyful and healthy new year filled with love, laughter, and all of life’s pleasures. May you be surrounded by the love and support of your family and friends, and may you find the fortitude and bravery to face any obstacles that come your way. Here’s to a bright and beautiful new year!”