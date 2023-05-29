A new Miss Chinese World crowned

Miss Manila – crowned as the new Miss Chinese World, after a four-hour grand show – promises to do the best to her capabilities

The three contestants (from left) Miss Melaka Yoong Jia Yi, Miss Chinese World (Miss Manila) Anie Uson and Miss Tangerang Joan Angelina posed for photographs after the press conference.

The newly-crowned Miss Chinese World, Anie Uson from the Philippines, wears many hats; an architect, a model, a social media influencer, and now, the winner of the beauty pageant. The 26-year-old Miss Manila title holder was crowned at a grand ceremony at Manhattan Ballroom, Berjaya Times Square, on May 20, 2023, after a four-hour competition. The first runner-up is Joan Angelina from Tangerang (Indonesia), and the second runner-up is Yoong Jia Yi from Melaka (Malaysia). They were among 17 contestants competing for the crown and the title, after 10 days of participating in various activities in Malaysia. This year, the winner walks away with the title and a scholarship worth RM75,000 from Peninsula College. “It’s beyond words,” said Anie, describing her experience of winning the pageant at a press conference held after the event. “When I joined the pageant, I did not have any thoughts (of winning). I grabbed the opportunity, and I did my best throughout the pageant, and it paid off,” she added.

Anie admitted the win hasn’t sunk in yet for her, nevertheless, she promised to do her best to promote Chinese culture and worked with the Miss Chinese World organisation. “I’m really grateful and super excited to find out what is in store ahead,” she said. “I plan to give out the best of my capabilities to do the programme the Miss Chinese World organisation has planned. I would like to share and promote Chinese culture and spread it through my social media,” she said. Anie came out on top against 16 other contestants from Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The contestant represented the city they came from and wore it on their sash. The contestant wore spectacular traditional costumes that impressed the audience, and performed a cultural dance of the Dun Hwang ‘Fei Tian Dance’, Soong, and Ching Dynasties. The top five of the best in talent titles showcased their skills in singing and dancing, and the contestants strutted in cocktail wear and gorgeous Qi Pao outfits, custom-made by Emerald Brilliant Tailored Cheongsam.

Themed The Beauty of Hearts, The World of Wisdom, the show was filled with performances by singers Oh Poh Yen and Chun Ming Xuan, dances, and lion dance performances before subsidiary titles were announced, along with the top three winners’ titles. After the crowning, new Miss Chinese World Anie had a victory parade to enthusiastic applause from the audience. Through her participation in the pageant, Anie acquired a new talent. “Actually, I am not a dancer, but through this pageant, I learned how to dance, which is an activity that boosted my confidence as I performed on stage,” said Anie. The first runner-up – from Indonesia – is Joan, a 22-year-old student and model. Joan was a crowd favourite, as Indonesian fans applauded her every time she appeared on stage. “Throughout this journey, I learned a lot about myself and how to become the best version of myself, work hard, inspire others, and represent Chinese descendants the best way I can,” she said. Meanwhile, the second runner-up, Yoong Jia Yi, 25, from Melaka, confessed that she learned to wear high heels. “I could not really wear my high heels, and I couldn’t walk. I learned to wear my high heels and walk properly,” Yoong shared about her experience. During the 10-day pageant week, the 17 finalists went for a city tour to Petaling Street, Kwai Chai Lane, Chan She Shu Yuen Clan Ancestral Hall Temple, and Thean Hou Temple.