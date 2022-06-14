A new player in the action genre

ANOTHER Adrian Teh masterpiece enters the cinema with a hit, bringing Malaysia’s favourite action hero Hairul Azreen and emerging action star Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin together on the big screen for the first time in The Assistant.

This action-thriller follows Zafik, a man who is freed from prison where he was forced to serve an eight-year sentence after being framed by his traitorous friends, only to learn that his wife and son were brutally murdered while he was inside.

Zafik is left destitute, and makes a sacred pledge to exact vengeance upon those who falsely accused him, and to track down the culprit responsible for the deaths of his loved ones.

In order to get back on track, Zafik seeks the assistance of a former childhood friend who is now a wealthy businessman. He is then ambushed by a group of thugs on the street and promptly rescued by Feroz (Hairul), who has a “shoot first, ask questions later” mentality.

Feroz, who is also Zafik’s late wife’s cousin, seems to emerge at the right time, asking to be an “assistant” to him and accompany him on his quest for revenge. This appears to be just what Zafik needs.

Feroz then prepares Zafik to be a vicious murderer, and the two set out on their mission to eliminate everyone responsible for the deaths of Zafik’s loved ones.

However, it is not clear to Zafik where the “street justice” imposed by his new helper falls in terms of morality. Will Zafik be able to uncover the truth about Feroz’s true motivations?

This film marks the fifth collaboration between director Teh and actor Hairul Azreen, which began after their highly acclaimed movie Paskal (2018) became a blockbuster hit in every cinema nationwide.

The Assistant is financed and distributed by Sony Pictures Malaysia, a company with a proven track record of producing successful action films in Malaysia. This film, which had a budget of RM6 million, features action sequences that are technically more impressive than any of the director’s previous works.

Even though the film is rated PG18, it is still performing well at the box office and has also been recognised at two international film festivals. It was nominated at the Udine Far East Film Festival and the Neuchatel International Superb Film Festival (NIFFF).

The Assistant is now in theatres. – by Hazique Zairill