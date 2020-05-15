A new touch to a classic

In 1987 Othman Hafsham directed the horror-thriller Rahsia, which earned him the Best Director award at the 7th Malaysian Film Festival. The film also grabbed the Best Picture award at the same event. Thirty-three years later, Astro Shaw and Kuman Pictures are rebooting this horror thriller. Shooting for the reboot started on Feb 13 and ended on March 13. Interestingly, Othman’s son Shamyl was chosen to direct the reboot. The idea to reboot Rahsia began after Astro Shaw had a huge success with Razaisyam Rashid’s horror flick Pusaka which collected more than RM13 million at the box office last year. Rahsia is the third feature film that Shamyl has directed. His first film was the horror-comedy Kami Histeria, followed by his second feature film, the action-comedy Rembat. Shamyl wants to bring something new to the table, and at the same time he does not want to lose the essence of the original. “I do not want the fans of the original film to think the reboot is too much of a departure from the original,” says Shamyl, 40. Rahsia centres around a couple, Professor Hamdan and his wife Ramlah, played by the late Shukery Hashim and Noorkumalasari respectively, who move into a bungalow near the ocean along with their two young children. Tragedy strikes when one of the children drowns in the ocean. After the funeral, the couple finds a strange entity is haunting them. “The story has a lot of potential to be updated for this era,” Shamyl says.

Shamyl with his leading lady Nabila Huda, who plays Ramlah in the remake of ‘Rahsia’. – Courtesy of Shamyl Othman

“We made some changes to the story. But we still remain true to the theme of family and secrets. We focused more on the relationship between the couple. I want to present a fresh story with something familiar.” The new version will have award-winning actress Nabila Huda and rising star Fikry Ibrahim playing the couple, while veteran actor Eman Manan plays Ramlah’s father, whose birthday celebration becomes the catalyst for the events of the film. When asked about the experience of directing the legendary Eman who has won many accolades in the past for his almost flawless performances, Shamyl says: “He is a consummate actor and I really had a good experience.” This is the first time he has worked with Eman. Shamyl admits to being nervous and totally in awe when meeting the charismatic actor for the first time. But the actor had a way of putting the director at ease. “On the set, he is willing to take many takes till we get it right,” he says. He remembered watching his father’s Rahsia for the first time when he was only eight. “I was really spooked,” he says.

Shamyl with veteran actor Eman Manan, who stars in the upcoming remake of ‘Rahsia’. – Courtesy of Shamyl Othman