$!A night to remember

Luen Heng introduces a new durian alcoholic beverage, celebrates a new title on Mid Autumn Festival Media Appreciation Night

On Sept 9, Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd, a company which imports and supplies alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, launched a new alcoholic beverage, Musang King Durian Liquer, during a Mid-Autumn Festival media appreciation night. The company, which began as a small family-run shop on Petaling Street and was later turned into a reputable company by its managing director, Datuk Kenneth Soh, also celebrated a new title bestowed upon him. The company’s innovative Mujestic Musang King Durian Liqueur is made in Malaysia using Musang King Durian sourced primarily from Pahang. They use the latest technology and skills to derive from the premium Musang King Durian’s flesh to create a smooth, elegant, full-bodied liqueur with a sweet aftertaste.

Mujestic Musang King Durian Liqueur

The Mujestic is a world-class liqueur, which is widely recognised as a premium fruit wine, and is an alternative new take on wine indulgence. On the same night, Luen Heng celebrated Datuk Kenneth Soh, who was inducted into the ‘Commanderie Du Bontemps Du Medoc’ title in Chateau Malescasse, France on May 18 this year. The Commanderie brings together principal players in the Bordeaux wine trade, winegrowers, brokers, and merchants. The Commanderie’s initiatives, Grand Conseil de Bordeaux, were established to unite wine within the Bordeaux area and maintain relationships with Commanderies de Bordeaux located all over the world. Every year, the Commanderie du Bontemps welcomes into its ranks a significant number of new Commanderie d’Honneur. They must be sponsored by one or two established commandeurs, and after the investiture ceremony, they become active ambassadors of Medoc, Graves, Sauternes, and Barsac wines.