HAO Zi Yoh has recently come off an international music contest and her fingers are practically still tingling with the excitement of taking part in the prestigious Chopin competition.

Though she did not make it further than the preliminary round, Hao took the result in stride.

“The Chopin Competition is considered a ‘Musical Olympics’ in the music world because it only happens every five years,” she explained.

Hao noted that even making it into the preliminaries is a feat; 500 other pianists from all over the world were cut out.

“Being able to be there, it felt really great to have that experience. Of course, I will try again in five years and reach a higher stage,” she told theSun.

The early years

Like most prodigies when it comes to the piano, Hao began studying music very early in her life, and even that is an understatement; she began at the age of three.

“I’m the youngest in the family, so my brother and sister had already played the piano,” she explained. “I was just hanging around the piano most of the time, and I guess my parents decided I could follow in their footsteps and start learning music.”

For her siblings, it was just a hobby, but for Hao, it quickly became apparent that she had an acute perception of music and the piano, because at the age of eight, she was convinced her life would become that of a performer.

At the age of 12, she had already performed at the Carnegie Hall, in the United States.

Though Hao and her older siblings were exposed to the piano, her parents weren’t musically inclined.

“My father loves music so much but he doesn’t really recognise the tunes, and for my mom, she has a really big family that used to play Chinese instruments and when she was younger, she never really had a chance to play the piano.”