A place of his own

RIN is a hangout space that serves up fusion Korean snacks, while letting visitors chill in a hip, modern setting

RIN is a friendly neighbourhood bar based in Petaling Jaya. – ALL PIX BY SHOBANA MANOKARAN/THESUN

CONSIDERING the rapid turnover of several eateries and pubs in Malaysia’s capital, the fact that a select few have managed to survive in the ever-changing environment does indicate that they might be doing something right. RIN is a laid-back and welcoming restaurant, bar, and lounge located at SS2 that provides Korean fusion cuisine, snacks, and all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. theSun recently chatted with co-owner Moganraj Rengasamy about his experience forming RIN and how he was able to turn around a restaurant that was set to go out of business. The former software engineer has enjoyed bar hopping ever since his student days. However, he wants to dispel the notion that bar hopping involves “getting wasted in establishments with loud music and dim lighting”.

Raj, 30, has always enjoyed more relaxed and peaceful locations where people can gather and have a great time without being concerned about wasting too much money. “I would describe myself as an opportunist,” he said. “When I had the chance to enter this company sector, I took it instantly.” He stepped right into it without giving it much thought, because it was right after the Covid limits had been lifted. RIN was everything Raj had ever wished for: a pet-friendly neighbourhood pub with a 90s feel, welcoming people of all ages. “It’s a [small] place, but it’s cosy. Customers can even be seen going in with their laptops to work.”

Additionally, RIN was the only bar in the SS2 area with a soju and shisha lounge concept in addition to a variety of other foods. “We take great pride in offering affordable prices and excellent hospitality.” However, things didn’t turn the way he had hoped. RIN suffered a significant financial loss in its first year. Raj took responsibility for that himself. “Even though I’m happy with what I’ve accomplished, I had no expertise in this field and simply went with my instinct. If only I had done better [research], all sorts of financial losses might have been averted.” Raj took the step of listing RIN for sale, and it was at this point that he met his eventual business partner, Tomoya, who would agree to help him rebuild RIN.

Raj made the decision to start anew, but this time with a loyal and brilliant partner by his side, together with his regular customers. “The venture was the reassurance RIN needed to continue being in business,” Raj remarked. Interestingly, despite the Korean concept, Raj admitted he isn’t a fan of Korean dramas or K-pop. “I don’t drink beer, but I love soju. It isn’t as complicated as other beverages, though.” According to Raj, fried chicken and soju go well together, so serving Korean fusion cuisine was a great balance. RIN offers both regular and soju cocktails on its menu. I tried the Yoghurt Soju, a Korean yoghurt concoction made with soju and a plain Asian yoghurt drink.

I hardly tasted the soju in it; instead, it tasted like a typical Yakult, which is another reason I liked it so much. (Warning: It’s easy to overindulge!) Raj was generous enough to let me to try each of the four main types of chicken served at RIN. I began with Nyangyeom-chikin (spicy Korean fried chicken). It is an unique Korean sweet-and-spicy sauce-coated double-fried chicken. Most definitely my favourite of the day. Their Ganjang-chikin (Soy Sauce Chicken) was pretty appealing too. It has a very strong aromatic taste and an appetising colour. Their Honey Sauce chicken and Chijeu Paudeo Chikin (popularly known as chicken with cheese powder) were both fairly good too. These are also apparently the most requested chicken flavours in RIN.

I won’t lie: eating some of this flavourful chicken while sipping soju was sheer happiness. I also tried their home-made cheese sauce with tempura nuggets and potato wedges as a side snack. Although a tad tart, it matched the sides well. In addition to all of these, RIN provides pizza and sharing platters for groups to enjoy together. You should also definitely try their shisha. Every customer had a shisha device on their table, as far as we could tell. Raj claims that all of their shisha products are premium quality, meaning they are stronger and smoother, which essentially sums up why they are well-liked by customers. I could feel the genuine love Raj had for RIN, and see the enthusiasm in his eyes as we spoke.

Raj worked hard for his goal and accomplished it by founding RIN, making it a popular destination for many. Raj intends to open a larger location with the same concept. Ideally, he and his partner hope to be able to franchise RIN, despite the challenges the present cut-throat industry. “This isn’t your typical restaurant and bar, come join our family,” Raj stated as he concluded the interview. Compared to other restaurants and bars I’ve visited recently, RIN is definitely incredibly unique. You immediately feel at ease in the space due to its relaxed atmosphere. To avoid being let down, it is advisable to make a reservation before going. With its cosy setting, seats at RIN are limited.