A poet at heart

Writer and publisher Charissa Ong Ty is changing people’s perspectives with poetry

Born in Subang Jaya in 1992, Charissa Ong Ty juggles two important “loves” in her life: writing bestselling poetry books, and building a career in interactive media design. Her first poetry and short story book, Midnight Monologues, went on to become a bestseller and a finalist at the 2017 International Book Awards in both the categories of poetry and cover Design. The second book, Daylight Dialogues, landed on the list of MPH’s Fiction Best-Sellers, as did her third book Poetry & Short Stories - A Practise Book. Just a month ago, on April 11, 2023, the talented author launched her much-awaited follow-up, My Medicine. Not just an author, the passionate Charissa also wears another hat; that of a publisher. The young Charissa is the founder of an independent publishing house, Penwings Publishing, which has sold over 41,000 poetry books, since 2016. Charissa brings her talent for designing products into the book, and the result is amazing. Poetry & Short Stories won the award for Best Cover Design in the International Impact Book Awards 2022. Multi-talented Charissa did not just take a path less travelled by being a poet and a publisher at a young age, but she carved a new one by making a real difference in life by presenting a platform for emerging young writers. Here, we find out more about the author and her new book.

What inspired you to write books? “Throughout the years, I have come to know that my words helped not only me but others cope with different seasons in their lives. Be it losing a loved one, heartbreak, entering a new adventure career-wise, or understanding yourself, it has inspired me to continue writing since 2016. I want to challenge my readers’ perspectives on what they know and encourage empathy and tolerance through my writing.” Can you tell us a bit about your journey into writing books? “It started with heartbreak from my first love at college, and I started getting busy writing short stories every week on a blog. Then I went to poetry because it was quicker to do every week. Then I started putting those pieces on Instagram, and I explored the possibility of a book once my Instagram blew up.” What motivated you to write a poetry book? “Writing books was never on my life trajectory. When someone on Instagram told me that they would buy a book authored by me, only then was I brave enough to work for that dream. My Medicine’s objective is to challenge my readers to try and experiment with poetry. There are a lot of challenges they can take on! My other books are mostly pieces they read and reflect on; my latest one has those elements too but with more challenges!”

Why is this book different from your other books? “My Medicine’s objective is to challenge my readers to try and experiment with poetry. There are a lot of challenges they can tackle! My other books are mostly pieces they read and reflect on; my latest one has those elements too but with more challenges.” Does any of the poetry connect deeply with you? “I liked the poem on the back cover of my book, Shoes. It’s really sad, but it says so much about how we, as humans, allow others’ actions to affect how we value ourselves. I hope it triggers a positive effect when my readers read it. On the day you walked away, I tried to put myself in your shoes. I wore them every single day. Until I didn’t want to.”