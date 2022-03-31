A post-apocalyptic thriller

BLACK CRAB is a Swedist action-thriller featuring a fast skating chase through a future world ripped apart by war. The film, which is currently airing on Netflix, is directed by Adam Berg, and based on a novel by Jerker Virdborg. The action is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Caught up in a civil war, Sweden struggles to cope with a increasingly dangerous invasion.

A soldier named Caroline Edh (Noomi Rapace) volunteers to join a team of five other soldiers on a mission condenamed Black Crab, where they must transport a package across a frozen sea in the hopes that whatever it contains will end the war. They have no idea what dangers are ahead and who they can they trust, including people on their own team.

Risking their lives, they enter the hostile enemy territory to accomplish their mission. Though Caroline is not in charge of the mission, the former skater-turned-soldier is the best skater and she has another reason to be on the mission – to find her young daughter Vanja who got separated from her at the start of the chaos. Whether Caroline will be able to find her lost daughter and complete the Black Crab mission forms the main plot of the story.

Rapace gives a strong performance as Caroline throughout the movie. Her ability to convincingly portray some of the heroic stunts performed by her character proves that she’s more than capable of doing whatever the script calls for, as evidenced by her previous films.