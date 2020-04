NEW YEAR celebrations are meant to be loud, joyous and hopeful. It is all about putting behind the problems of the past and looking forward to a bright future.

While the Tamil, Malayalee and Punjabi New Years are not public holidays here, those celebrating would still clean their homes, dress up in new clothes and head to places of worship such as temples and gurdwaras that will hold special prayers. It is also time for family and community get-togethers.

However this year, the Covid-19 pandemic may have put the brakes on religious and cultural events. However, some have found a way to overcome this problem.

Darshan Kaur, vice president of Gurdwara Sahib Subang said: “We have been posting on social media translations of the scriptures (Sri Guru Granth Sahib) and a discourse on Sikh philosophy and selected values that are highlighted as basics in the Khalsa Brotherhood.

“These videos are prepared by our resident Head Granthi (priest). We are also working on a video presentation to be shared on Vaisakhi day itself. This will be a virtual representation that will encapsulate a few highlights of the celebrations that were planned to be live. Hopefully this will inject the essence and joy of Vaisakhi into all our members’ homes.”