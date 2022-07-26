A real tear-jerker

THE Actors Studio and klpac’s production Philadelphia, Here I Come! is about Danny Tan, your typical middle class boy, born and bred in Cheras. Feeling unfulfilled, he decides to take up his aunt’s offer to join her in Philadelphia. The story takes place on the night before, and the morning of, Danny’s departure to America.

The role of Danny is portrayed by two characters, Danny PUBLIC (the Danny that people see, talk to and talk about), and Danny PRIVATE (the unseen man, the man within, the conscience).

Between the two Dannys, they fantasise about their soon-to-be new life in Philadelphia – one where he doesn’t have to face the former love of his life, Vicky Lim, or his uncommunicative father.

Brian Friel’s original Philadelphia, Here I Come! premiered at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin in 1964 and ran on Broadway for 326 performances and earned several Tony Award nominations.

The play, set in the fictional town of Ballybeg, County Donegal, has been adapted for the Malaysian stage by Joe Hasham and takes place in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. It has been staged thrice locally to critical success – in 1994, 1998 and 2013 – each time to a full house.

Joe revisits this iconic play and brings back some of its original cast members, including the beloved Faridah Merican, Patrick Teoh and Andre D’Cruz, along with all-new cast members.

In TAC’s version, Faridah (who’s also the executive producer of the show) plays Mak Cik Esah, the Tan’s witty housekeeper.

In the original show, the O’Donnell’s housekeeper is named Madge, a woman in her sixties who’s worked for them for a long time, and therefore feels comfortable enough to share her many opinions about how they ought to treat one another.

In the play, Faridah’s Mak Cik Esah is the closest thing to a mother figure for Danny, which is why he acts most like himself around her. She cares for him while grappling with her own disappointment and sadness.