A refreshing office romance

THE intriguing Forecasting Love and Weather is a South Korean Netflix romantic comedy series, directed by Cha Young Hoon. This is a new rom-com drama focuses on the unpredictable office romances and daily lives of the people who work at Korea’s Meteorological Administration, the national weather forecast agency.

Actress Park Min Young plays Jin Ha Kyung, an experienced and organised forecaster. She is under a lot of pressure in both her life and work. After getting cheated by her ex fiance Han Ki-Joon (Yoon Park), who works in the same company, she is determined to never date a coworker anymore.

Meanwhile, Lee Shi-Woo (Song Kang), is a bright-eyed, free spirit subordinate at work. He is passionate about weather and trust his gut feelings when it comes to prediction of the weather. Compared to Song’s previous character Park Jae-eon in Nevertheless, Lee is more sensible, and an energetic leading man in this series.

Besides having talented lead roles, this series also consists of Girl’s Day’s Yura who plays Jin Ha Kyung’s colleague Chae Yoo Jin.