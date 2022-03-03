A refreshing office romance

THE intriguing Forecasting Love and Weather is a South Korean Netflix romantic comedy series, directed by Cha Young Hoon. This is a new rom-com drama focuses on the unpredictable office romances and daily lives of the people who work at Korea’s Meteorological Administration, the national weather forecast agency.
Actress Park Min Young plays Jin Ha Kyung, an experienced and organised forecaster. She is under a lot of pressure in both her life and work. After getting cheated by her ex fiance Han Ki-Joon (Yoon Park), who works in the same company, she is determined to never date a coworker anymore.
Meanwhile, Lee Shi-Woo (Song Kang), is a bright-eyed, free spirit subordinate at work. He is passionate about weather and trust his gut feelings when it comes to prediction of the weather. Compared to Song’s previous character Park Jae-eon in Nevertheless, Lee is more sensible, and an energetic leading man in this series.
Besides having talented lead roles, this series also consists of Girl’s Day’s Yura who plays Jin Ha Kyung’s colleague Chae Yoo Jin.
This is a typical romantic K-drama where both personalities of the main leads are so apart from each other but that’s what makes their love story interesting. After Shi-Woo successfully manages to impress Ha Kyung and they two somehow fall for each other, they agree to keep their relationship a secret from other colleagues at work.
With much of the story yet to unfold, it would be definitely exciting to see how Ha-Kyung, Ki-Jun and Si-Woo face each other at work , and you know thing will get heated. If you are a fan of Park Min Young and office romance, I can assure that you will definitely enjoy this series since she has done a several office romance series and she never disappoints.
Forecasting Love and Weather is available to stream on Netflix, with brand new episodes available on Saturdays and Sundays, before the finale on April 3.
DIRECTOR: Cha Young-Hoon
CAST: Park Min-young, Song Kang, Yoon Park and Yura
E-VALUE: 9
ACTING: 8
PLOT: 8