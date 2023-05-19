A resort to remember

The newly-transformed DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere from the moment you arrive

WHAT a difference a few years makes. The last time BUZZ paid a visit to this gorgeous beachside resort located in Manjung, Perak, it was operating under a different name, with a different concept. Just under a year ago, the property was refurbished and transformed into the DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, and we were eager to experience the brand’s signature hospitality during one of the recent long weekends. It was a long drive to the resort from the Klang Valley, but all our weariness disappeared the moment we caught sight of the hotel’s welcome party, who greeted us with fresh young coconuts plucked from the trees around the resort. As we sipped the refreshing juice, I felt impressed by the hotel’s open lobby area, and the cooling breeze coming from the adjacent sea.

After a swift check-in, we were each handed one of DoubleTree’s iconic chocolate chip cookies, and shown to our rooms, where we found a basket of fresh fruits and a small cookie plush doll for us to take home. Our room was spacious, with a lovely sea view, and came with all the amenities we would need for a relaxing stay, including toiletries from Crabtree & Evelyn, dispensed directly from wall-mounted bottles in order to promote sustainability and reduce the plastic waste that comes with those smaller complimentary bottles provided to guests. The resort also tries to incorporate as much of its natural surroundings as possible. Local trees and flora can be found growing in abundance throughout its grounds, and there is even a special pond where the resort’s unofficial mascot, a 5-foot-long arapaima, can be seen swimming peacefully.

Great dining options Our guide during our stay was guest service manager Jeffery Fairus, who gave us a brief tour of the resort and its facilities, including its Axis Lounge, where guests can relax and enjoy a cool drink at the bar during the late afternoon and evening. And you don’t have to worry about going hungry, there are several dining options available. Our first night’s dinner was at the resort’s Hotpot steamboat restaurant, a wonderful alternative for those looking for a change from buffet meals.

We were given a choice of two soups, and got to try out two types of platters, seafood and meat (take note, the restaurant is pork-free). We also had a decent selection of other hotpot accompaniments, including free-flow servings of various types of vegetables, fishballs and noodles. As we ate our fill, we admired the view of the beautiful sunset just outside the restaurant’s large windows. For all-day dining, guests can fuel up at Makan Kitchen. The award-winning restaurant provides a sumptuous buffet spread for breakfast and dinner consisting mostly of traditional local and Asian flavours, with ala carte meals during lunch.

During our time there, we were able to enjoy the Dulang Set, part of the resort’s ongoing food promotions. Our Dulang Set – which is designed for sharing – featured traditional local favourites such as fish head curry, fried chicken, and an assortment of vegetables. It is the perfect hearty lunch if you’re looking to replenish the calories you burnt off during the day’s activities. A choice of activities The resort has numerous activities to offer guests. We took a short walk down to the beach area that lay behind the hotel, where there was a decent-sized ATV course. After suiting up at the ‘activity hut’ which supplied all the necessary safety equipment, we drove several rounds over the course, which is perfect for beginners and families with young children. We got drive not just the ATVs, but also a UTV (buggy).

We learnt that the activity hut was also where we could book other activities, including jetskiing, banana boats, fishing trips, island hopping and snorkelling, and even boat cruises. We also were able to hire a speedboat to take us to the nearby Pangkor Island – a faster alternative to the regular ferry from the mainland – so that we could visit the duty-free shops and purchase some dried shrimp. Golf enthusiasts will also be delighted to hear that the resort lies just beside an 18-hole golf course, which is just a short buggy ride away. Fun for families During our stay, we took a walk up and down the resort’s private beach to snap a few photographs and chatted with some of the other guests. Many of them came from nearby towns like Ipoh, but there were several who were visiting from as far as Johor. All were here to enjoy a fun holiday with their families. When asked what attracted them here, almost all pointed to the resort’s swimming pool, which resembled a water theme park with its various slides, child-friendly mini-pools, and its iconic water buckets, which spill over in great gushing waterfalls once they are filled. The pool is undoubtedly the focal point of the resort, and is a hit for those looking to enjoy some quality time with their children.

The resort also has other facilities geared specially for younger guests. For example, its refurbished Kid’s Club comes with several new additions. It features six little ‘buildings’ – a library, dollhouse, kid’s mart, cafe, workshop and police station – where children can roleplay, as well as a mini-theatre and video game room. Parents can easily drop off their children here while they go for their activities, and pick them up later.