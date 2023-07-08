A resounding success

The Kuala Lumpur Men’s Hair Show 2023 wraps up with outstanding achievements

The model search competition was executed successfully. – PICS BY BLACK SEVEN EMPIRE

FOLLOWING a thrilling and trend-setting exploration into the realm of men’s hairstyling and grooming, the Kuala Lumpur Men’s Hair Show 2023 (KLMHS) has successfully come to an end. Under the patronage of TWC Saloon, the event, held at JioSpace, Petaling Jaya on July 27, has exceeded all anticipation, making a lasting impact on the worldwide hair industry. The KLMHS took great pride in being presented by Martom Malaysia, a prestigious brand known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of luxury hair products. Their invaluable support played a pivotal role in ensuring the event’s resounding success. Fresh new talent The Model Search Competition, a standout feature of this year’s KLMHS, aimed to recognise and celebrate male models who embody the essence of contemporary masculinity and individuality. Following a meticulous selection process, 30 finalists mesmerised the esteemed panel of judges and the enthusiastic audience with their charisma and distinctive styles during the grand finale night.

Esteemed designers Taking a groundbreaking step towards enhancing the event’s fashion appeal, KLMHS partnered with three esteemed fashion designers: Tuan by Tengku Kery, Pinky Tailor x Cium Atelier in collaboration with Jonathan Yun Jewellery, and Farids Salleh. Their collaboration added a touch of elegance and sophistication to the show, elevating the overall fashion quotient. Every fashion designer showcased a unique and exclusive collection that harmoniously matched the avant-garde hairstyles, skillfully crafted by talented hairstylists in collaboration with Martom’s exceptional hair products. The runway became a vibrant stage, showcasing an exceptional exhibition of inventive hairstyles, forward-looking ensembles, and a joyous celebration of diverse aesthetics. “We are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the KLMHS Model Search Competition, combined with the dynamic collaborations with three esteemed fashion designers and all the sponsors,” said Director of KLMHS Derek Tan. “This grand finale night was a testament to the creative synergy between the hair and fashion industries, and we are immensely proud of the extraordinary talent showcased on the runway, as this was the first year KLMHS came up with the idea of a modelling competition. Congrats to all the winners,” he added.

Deserving winners Among the impressive lineup of 30 male models who graced the runway, the Model Search Competition crowned three outstanding winners. Kenneth Ong claimed the coveted title of Mr. KLMHS, showcasing not only remarkable style but also embodying the essence of contemporary masculinity. Khaled earned the deserving first place, and Aliff Haqeemy secured the well-earned second place, all impressing the esteemed panel of judges and the enthusiastic audience with their charisma and individuality.