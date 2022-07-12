A scrumptious beginning

Kelava opens its first physical store that offers Malaysians an exceptional retail experience that combines innovation and craftsmanship

Tan (centre) flanked by Quays (left) and Azlan at the opening of Kelava’s first physical store in Malaysia at Berjaya Times Square. – ALL PIX BY AMIRUL SYAFIQ MOHD DIN/THESUN

MALAYSIAN-BASED micro-batch ice cream brand, Kelava, is moving from supermarket shelves to its own shop with the opening of its first outlet in Berjaya Times Square. The grand launch was attended by the Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, together with Berjaya Food Berhad Group CEO, Datuk Sydney Quays. “With any business, it is always important to establish roots. Therefore, we are thrilled to be expanding Kelava to the retail market, and we look forward to meeting more of our customers in person,” said Dato’ Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad. “We are excited to bring to you fresh, innovative approaches to ice cream and raise the bar for our brand even further. The Kelava store is a critical step for us to meet the needs of those who prefer non-dairy alternatives but want the same enjoyment and happiness that they get with a cone of ice cream in their hands,” he added.

Founded in 2017 in a home kitchen, Kelava produces and distributes premium handcrafted micro-batch ice cream, which is rich, creamy, and completely plant-based. The name Kelava is derived from the combination of the words ‘Kelapa,’ which means coconut, and ‘love.’ Kelapa is the main ingredient in the ice cream base, bringing smooth indulgence to mindful ice cream lovers. “When I started Kelava, it was from my own kitchen. I experimented several different times just to get the right texture and flavours. Now, although our brand has expanded, the method is still the same,” said Azlan Alladin, founder and CEO of Kelava. “I have always dreamt of this moment, and I am honoured to be able to bring these wonderful creations directly to our customers and instantly hear their responses. My hope is that this store will allow us to grow an even bigger community and to share the enjoyment of ice cream with everyone.” The new store marks the first time the brand will be serving its customers directly by offering its ice cream with single or double scoops together with the option to customize them with five different toppings available.