A slick action-comedy

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is packed with action and humour that is quite entertaining to watch

With a clever script and tons of humorous moments, this is a great spy movie to watch if you’re looking for an entertaining watch. –IMDB

THE Guy Ritchie-directed action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre may not live up to the standards of today’s best action films, but it is still entertaining enough for casual moviegoers or a night out with friends. With a cast that included Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant, this film did not disappoint. Knowing that Jason Statham plays the lead in a film, you can always expect plenty of fighting and shooting scenes, and Ruse de Guerre is no exception. The action comedy starts off with a gunfight between criminals who stole a valuable item in order to manipulate the world – which is a cliche villain goal – but it still makes sense and must be retrieved at any cost to save the world. Nathan Jasmine (Cary Elwes) was then recruited by the British government to assemble a special team. That’s when Orson (Statham), joins forces with Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza) and JJ Davies (Bugzy Malone) to recover a stolen high-tech device before it is auctioned off to the highest bidder by an arms dealer, Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). In order to help them with their covert operation, Fortune and his team of operatives enlist the help of one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), who also happens to be Simmonds’ favourite movie star.

Despite some difficulties they encounter along the way, the team does whatever it takes to take down those criminals and recover the stolen item. This spy film has a similar feel to Mission: Impossible and James Bond films, but with a twist of humour. Saving the world from evil villains, futuristic technology, and an elite team gunfight are all part of the game. And as soon as the action begins, expect explosions, gunfire, and missiles flying anytime. There is even a scene involving Statham flying a chopper and Hartnett driving a red Mustang while being pursued by Simmons’ men. These all remind us of, and resemble, the Fast and Furious in some way. In fact, all of this is more than enough to satisfy the adrenaline junkie in the audience. The thing that makes it more entertaining and a must-see film for action fans is the fact that Statham plays the lead role. He’s always had his own unique styles and abilities to take the action to the next level. While working in a team is required for him in this film, his teammate, Plaza brilliantly played the role and stole the show in this ensemble film. The tech-savvy character provided a refreshing presence and always had catchy lines and occasional jokes that always kept the audience entertained. She effortlessly brought the team together, playing an integral role in the story’s resolution. Plaza was an excellent addition to the film, her performance adding charm and levity to the entire cast. Josh Hartnett’s Francesco, who is also a member of the team, helps to relieve the tension by maintaining a constant look of fear and confusion while interacting with the experienced agents. Everything blended so seamlessly with the movie that the balance between humour and action was balanced.