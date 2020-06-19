A song for fathers

TWO years after his last hit song ABCD (with Indian singer Anuradha Sriram), Sasi the Don (real name Sasidharan Chandran) is back, and his new single is a tribute to fathers tying to cope with the new normal.
The track, Daddy Don will be released on June 19 in conjunction with Father’s Day. He will also release a video he put together featuring celebrity dads.
“I personally contacted about 230 celebrities around the world. People like Apache Indian, Dr Alban, Maxi Priest, Rohan Marley, Datuk Awie and Namewee. I had all of them to wish the world ‘Happy Father’s Day’ and send out their message. I put all these clips together in a long video.”
Sasi himself is father to seven-year-old Shanaiya Lakshmi, whom he says influences his musical direction these days.
Daddy Don fatures Ibkinx (a trio from Nigeria) and Gayathri Vadivel on vocals, and was produced by Sasi The Don & D’Navigator.
“I came up with the idea to do Daddy Don last year. The whole idea behind the song was totally different. Sometimes you need to find the right moment or have a purpose to put something out, whether it is a song, an album or even a book.”
“If I had released it, it would have been different. Some of the lyrics would have been different, and maybe a couple of other things. Somewhere in December 2019 I had decided to do some rearrangement to the music. I had wanted to release it on Feb 6, which was Bob Marley’s 75th birthday and I wanted to honour the father of reggae music.”
Sasi said each time he wanted to release the song he faced some problem or another.
February came and went, and the Covid-19 pandemic became far more serious than everyone initially thought. When the movement control order (MCO) was declared, Sasi thought of releasing the song in 2021.
“I started reading a lot of articles and noticing postings on social media where fathers and mothers [were saying] how difficult things are now that they are staying at home all the time. It was interesting to see what people talk about online.
“I also noticed that a lot of fathers were going through tough times. A lot of frontliners are fathers,” said Sasi.
“Covid-19 turned everything that was normal into [something] abnormal. More than the economy and staying at home, people were struggling with the change. The way they use their time got interrupted.”
Daddy Don is a tribute to not only fathers but also mothers, grandparents and anyone who steps up to the plate to take on parental responsibility. The term ‘Don’ in the song essentially means ‘leader’.
“I think life is so important. No matter how difficult it becomes, it is always important to avoid stress. I find that music is the remedy to a person’s mind and soul. I felt I should do this song, I should pump it up and show that this is the way Sasi the Don makes music, and this is the way I am going to express myself. I even featured my daughter in the music video.”
Sasi feels that though the pandemic is a terrible thing, one good thing that came out of it is that many people got the opportunity to bond with their children and to enjoy recreational activities with them.