A song for fathers

TWO years after his last hit song ABCD (with Indian singer Anuradha Sriram), Sasi the Don (real name Sasidharan Chandran) is back, and his new single is a tribute to fathers tying to cope with the new normal.

The track, Daddy Don will be released on June 19 in conjunction with Father’s Day. He will also release a video he put together featuring celebrity dads.

“I personally contacted about 230 celebrities around the world. People like Apache Indian, Dr Alban, Maxi Priest, Rohan Marley, Datuk Awie and Namewee. I had all of them to wish the world ‘Happy Father’s Day’ and send out their message. I put all these clips together in a long video.”

Sasi himself is father to seven-year-old Shanaiya Lakshmi, whom he says influences his musical direction these days.

Daddy Don fatures Ibkinx (a trio from Nigeria) and Gayathri Vadivel on vocals, and was produced by Sasi The Don & D’Navigator.

“I came up with the idea to do Daddy Don last year. The whole idea behind the song was totally different. Sometimes you need to find the right moment or have a purpose to put something out, whether it is a song, an album or even a book.”

“If I had released it, it would have been different. Some of the lyrics would have been different, and maybe a couple of other things. Somewhere in December 2019 I had decided to do some rearrangement to the music. I had wanted to release it on Feb 6, which was Bob Marley’s 75th birthday and I wanted to honour the father of reggae music.”