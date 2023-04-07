A soul-stirring evening

Jiwa Kacau presents a remarkable showcase of Malaysia’s biggest names

THE Jiwa Kacau concert, which took place on June 17 at Malawati Indoor Stadium in Shah Alam, has left an eternal mark on fans and concertgoers, who were treated to electrifying live performances by some of the country’s most prominent bands. The event, presented by MND Sport & Event Sdn Bhd, featured four renowned groups, namely Hujan, Bunkface, Insomniacks, and Masdo, who put on an incredible show. With 7,000 people in attendance, the concert successfully ignited adrenaline and stirred souls. When a press conference was held for the concert on April 2, Harith Daniel, the CEO of MND Sport & Event Sdn Bhd, expressed his optimism about the brand and future success of the Jiwa Kacau Showcase this year. He stated that their “Goal is to create an event that leaves a lasting impact, bringing together passionate fans of each performing group.” Harith added, “We are confident that this event, true to its name, ‘Jiwa Kacau,‘ will be an exhilarating experience.” True to his words, the event lived up to expectations, captivating attendees and sparking a renewed sense of enthusiasm. The concert started at 8PM, with Fazziq Muqris, an influencer and Era FM radio DJ, taking on the role of MC. He hyped up the crowd with games and giveaways. Although scheduled to start at 8PM, the concert was delayed due to a government regulation requiring shows to start after the Isyak prayer.

Around 8:50PM, the large screen introduced the indie band Insomniacks with captivating animated visuals. The band’s pop-rock style enthralled the audience as they performed a string of their songs, including Langgar, Igauan Malam, Reminisensi, Sempurna, and Pulang. The band’s frontman, Iqie, sported a legendary outfit reminiscent of AC/DC guitarist Angus Young, complete with a classic old-school uniform and long white socks. However, he put his own twist on the look by opting out of wearing the iconic hat. Adding to the rockstar persona, Iqie also performed using the Cherry-Red Gibson SG guitar, which is identical to Angus Young’s. Insomniacks concluded their performance with their greatest hit, Pulang. The crowd was already buzzing with energy, eagerly awaiting the appearances of the remaining three bands scheduled for the night. The entire performance went extremely well and felt like a warm-up. It was, in my opinion, an excellent opportunity for these talented musicians to share the stage with more seasoned bands with extensive experience in the music industry. It was a time of collaboration and growth, with emerging artists learning from and being inspired by their more experienced peers.

Next up on stage was Kugiran Masdo, a band that has made waves in the contemporary music scene by bringing back the nostalgic 60s pop genre and flowery melodies. Their performance was eagerly anticipated, and they did not disappoint. Masdo treated the audience to a set of eight captivating songs, including crowd favourites like Janji Manis, Miss Flower, Teruna Dara, Inilah Jalan Nya, Dinda, Bunga, and Bercanda Di Malam Indah. Their soulful melodies and evocative lyrics transported listeners to a bygone era, creating a nostalgic and enchanting atmosphere. After the captivating performance by Masdo, the stage was set for the highly anticipated act of the night, Bunkface. Exactly at 10:40 PM, guitarist Paan and bassist Youk from the band took the stage, greeted by a wave of excitement from the audience. They were soon joined by Sam, who amplified the energetic vibes and kept the crowd captivated.

Bunkface kicked off their show with the anthemic Bunk Anthem, igniting the crowd and setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. The energy continued to surge as they followed up with the pulsating Malam Ini Kita Punya, prompting the audience to sing along at the top of their lungs. Then came Ekstravaganza, Rentak Laguku, Darah Muda, Panik, Situation, and the crowd favourite, Revolusi. During the show, Sam took a special moment to engage with the audience by inviting a fan named Asyraf to join him on stage and lead the crowd in singing the iconic song Rentak Laguku. To everyone’s delight, the lucky fan named Asyraf embraced the opportunity with confidence and delivered an outstanding performance as if he had rehearsed with the band for years. It was truly a magical moment that showcased the power of music and the strong connection between the band and their fans.