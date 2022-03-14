A spiritual enlightenment

WRITING and publishing a book is no easy task. Given the required amount of research, writing, hard work, and luck, the publishing industry can sometimes be difficult to penetrate. This is especially true for young writers who are just beginning to embark on their journeys.
But for Sharifah Nadirah, it has somewhat been a joyous ride. At just 28 years old, the Perak native has over 10 published books to her name, printed through publications such as Partridge Publishing Singapore and Whitecoat. Sharifah seems to have a knack for moving readers with her personal stories.
Like many wordsmiths out there, Sharifah grew up devoting her time to books. As a bookworm, she would immerse herself in the world of fiction, which was instrumental in honing her skills in creating her fantasy and creative narratives.
However, her métier as an author only began after encouragement and praise from her family and friends. “I started to feel that it was time to write my own book. And I fulfilled that dream when I worked with my best friend, Nurul Najwa Radzi on my first book, Leap!” said the Optometry bachelor graduate.
“Though it was a small success, I was moved by the amount of support. It inspired me to write more books [including] my third book, Invoke.”
Congrats on Invoke! Could you tell us what the book is all about?
“This book is for the soul who prays for light, day and night. This book is for the soul who is seeking comfort and peace throughout their joy and fight. This book is for the soul who prays for strength and inner might. This book is for those who find love in the sea of the beauty of Allah’s names for their hearts to glow brightly.
“The 99 names of Allah are the greatest gifts that are given to us by God’s eternal mercy to comfort, give peace, lighten up the soul and fill the heart with the warmth of love and faith. Invoke invites us all on a journey to get to know the names of Allah in an artsy way, in a poetic way, and in a way that can touch and move the heart.
“This book can be a good company in times of joy and darkness. The existence of this book is a way to tell you that Allah’s beautiful names are there with you, surrounding you day and night with care and compassion. So come and read it to get to know the divine names of Allah and the meaning of every one of them.”
What was the whole writing process like for Invoke?
“I would say it was a beautiful and memorable journey with its ups and downs which gave an abundance of wisdom. I enjoyed writing about God’s name as it gives me a strong purpose to live, enables me to seek the true meaning of life and lead me to understand more about my existence in life. Writing Invoke guides me to know more about God and the meaning of God’s names.”
What was the inspiration behind the book?
“It all started during a time when I was depressed. During that time, I was confused, sad and very anxious. It all changed when I got in touch with an old friend of mine, Syafiqah. She was indeed a gift from God at that very moment. She reminded me of God’s mercy and blessings. She was like a friend in need, comforting my heart with her soothing words.
“We then talked about God, his mercy and kindness, and his beautiful names. And it was then, we came out with this great idea to write Allah’s names in the form of poetry.
“We then started brainstorming the book’s genre, the title, the book cover and the content. It was a beautiful process, looking back at it now.”
Would you say Invoke saw your growth both as an author and an individual?
“Yes indeed, Invoke had transformed Syafiqah and me from self-published authors to traditionally published authors. Invoke was a self-published book until it caught the attention of Whitecoat, a well-known local publishing company.
“I was so happy, thrilled and excited to know that Dr Anwar Fazal and Whitecoat’s group’s team were interested in our work, writings and book! We were moved and thankful for the opportunity given. The book is proof that beautiful things can be created in times of hardship.”
What is your favourite aspect of the job?
“To be able to help others in moments of hardship. To be able to inspire, encourage and motivate others with my writings. I find this to be the most touching aspect of my job.
“I would often receive DMs on Instagram from people from all walks of life telling me that my words have helped them get through difficult situations.
“This is really a great and thankful feeling to know that my words could help a person this much. After all, I always hope that my words or books could be a ‘friend in a time of need’ for readers looking for light in the dark, hope within despair, and peace within the chaos.”
As the author of 10 books, what are your hopes for the local publishing industry?
“I hope that local publishing companies would [consider] to publish more modern English poetry books.
“I also hope that more Malaysians can appreciate the art of poetry.”