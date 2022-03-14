A spiritual enlightenment

Local author Sharifah Nadirah opens up about her experience authoring her latest religious book, Invoke

WRITING and publishing a book is no easy task. Given the required amount of research, writing, hard work, and luck, the publishing industry can sometimes be difficult to penetrate. This is especially true for young writers who are just beginning to embark on their journeys. But for Sharifah Nadirah, it has somewhat been a joyous ride. At just 28 years old, the Perak native has over 10 published books to her name, printed through publications such as Partridge Publishing Singapore and Whitecoat. Sharifah seems to have a knack for moving readers with her personal stories. Like many wordsmiths out there, Sharifah grew up devoting her time to books. As a bookworm, she would immerse herself in the world of fiction, which was instrumental in honing her skills in creating her fantasy and creative narratives. However, her métier as an author only began after encouragement and praise from her family and friends. “I started to feel that it was time to write my own book. And I fulfilled that dream when I worked with my best friend, Nurul Najwa Radzi on my first book, Leap!” said the Optometry bachelor graduate. “Though it was a small success, I was moved by the amount of support. It inspired me to write more books [including] my third book, Invoke.”

Congrats on Invoke! Could you tell us what the book is all about? “This book is for the soul who prays for light, day and night. This book is for the soul who is seeking comfort and peace throughout their joy and fight. This book is for the soul who prays for strength and inner might. This book is for those who find love in the sea of the beauty of Allah’s names for their hearts to glow brightly. “The 99 names of Allah are the greatest gifts that are given to us by God’s eternal mercy to comfort, give peace, lighten up the soul and fill the heart with the warmth of love and faith. Invoke invites us all on a journey to get to know the names of Allah in an artsy way, in a poetic way, and in a way that can touch and move the heart. “This book can be a good company in times of joy and darkness. The existence of this book is a way to tell you that Allah’s beautiful names are there with you, surrounding you day and night with care and compassion. So come and read it to get to know the divine names of Allah and the meaning of every one of them.” What was the whole writing process like for Invoke? “I would say it was a beautiful and memorable journey with its ups and downs which gave an abundance of wisdom. I enjoyed writing about God’s name as it gives me a strong purpose to live, enables me to seek the true meaning of life and lead me to understand more about my existence in life. Writing Invoke guides me to know more about God and the meaning of God’s names.” What was the inspiration behind the book? “It all started during a time when I was depressed. During that time, I was confused, sad and very anxious. It all changed when I got in touch with an old friend of mine, Syafiqah. She was indeed a gift from God at that very moment. She reminded me of God’s mercy and blessings. She was like a friend in need, comforting my heart with her soothing words. “We then talked about God, his mercy and kindness, and his beautiful names. And it was then, we came out with this great idea to write Allah’s names in the form of poetry. “We then started brainstorming the book’s genre, the title, the book cover and the content. It was a beautiful process, looking back at it now.”