A star from the start

WAVES were made through the entertainment world in late March last year when Malaysian girl group Dolla dropped their debut single Dolla Make You Wanna.

A crescendo of praise hailed the group’s success in breaking through pop music barriers at the local and regional level.

The group, comprising Sabronzo, Tabby, Syasya and Angel, also displayed their prowess with dance moves and musical output that can rival groups in other markets.

Meant to be

Tabby told theSun that as a child, she was shy, although lively.

She became more outgoing and self-confident as she grew up, with encouragement from her parents.

Stressing how her parents mean the world to her, Tabby also said she loved singing even at a very young age.

Her musical passion was bolstered by a supportive family who sent her for singing lessons.

By the ages of ten to 14, Tabby was already no stranger to talent and singing competitions, along with charity events and musicals.

A brief hiatus from singing was taken during her A-Level years, before Tabby plunged back into singing as she started university at age 18.

“My university was very helpful as they gave me a full talent scholarship, allowing me to pursue my dreams early,” said Tabby, who has been singing for almost two decades.

“I had been looking for a music label to pursue my dream of becoming an artiste when I saw an advertisement for auditions for girl groups,” Tabby said, which led to her joining Dolla.