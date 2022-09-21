A story that lives on

Co-written by Dr Hamid and Terence Toh, You, Me and the Big C is a story about Amy, a thriving, modern woman with dreams of being a ballroom dancing champion. Everything changes after she discovers a lump in her breast.

After four years, a single person’s dream is finally coming to bittersweet fruition. Inspired by the true life experiences of the late Dr Aini Hamid, the brand-new play You, Me and the Big C is being staged from now to Sept 25 at klpac under the direction of Joe Hasham OAM.

“I did drama throughout secondary school as an extracurricular activity and I really enjoyed it. I had a lot of seniors who were super passionate about performing arts that would mentor and inspire me to continue into theatre after I finished secondary school,” recalled Foo.

Born in the trying and dusty corners of her secondary school Literary Drama Society, Foo’s acting career started as an afterschool activity and has evolved into an integral element in her life.

To get a look behind the scenes, we spoke to Chrystal Foo, who plays Amy’s daughter, Mia, and Omar Ali, who plays a supporting role and is the play’s Production Dramaturg.

Following Amy’s cancer diagnosis, the Big C begins to affect her life and the people around her. Luckily, she has her spunky teenage daughter Mia, who is there for her. Together, Amy and Mia face everything life throws at them with humour and grace and discovers that not even cancer can destroy the special bond they have.

She also wrote Sorry I Get Sentimental When We Drive , an experimental play on wheels back in July.

“Well in all honesty this is something I’ve been struggling with a lot. I know a lot of people juggle both responsibilities much better than I do so it’s definitely possible! But I think it’s important to know yourself and listen to your body when you need a break and be disciplined about being on a break! I’m personally putting a hold on acting for a while after this show while I finish my degree.”

Currently, Foo is studying law at Universiti Malaya. We asked her how she juggles university and her creative projects.

“So when I was 18, I auditioned and got into Theatre For Young People. Ever since then, I’ve been lucky enough to do a few auditions here and there. and got to know a few theatre friends that help me out in gaining experience and booking jobs.”

For Omar, he was already working as a production dramaturg when one of the actors had to pull out of the production. “When Joe asked if I could do the role instead, I said yes.”

Trained as a graphic designer and copywriter, his entry into theatre was a lucky twist of fate, with an actor also having to pull out of a production at the last minute. “They needed a bilingual actor to replace him. I only had experience as a stage ‘extra’ at the time, but times were desperate, I suppose.”

Omar added: “Ever since then, I’ve been fortunate to have been offered role after role and I enjoyed the experience, so I just kept on doing more things.

“Apart from acting at the time, I also did a bit of backstage and design work, including set design with scenographer Yusman Mokhtar, to keep things going.”

Foo loves when they do full runs because it’s fulfilling when she finally sees the story coming together as a whole. “Plus the whole cast is there so it’s fun to be able to chat and have fun between scenes.”

As a dramaturg, Omar would facilitate amendments to the script with director Joe Hasham and script writer Toh during internal script readings.

Omar said that Toh’s unique charm and sense of humour in his scripts is one of the things that makes rehearsals fun.

Omar shared how significant the story is to him: “Different people have such varied experiences with cancer, or losing a loved one to cancer, as I myself did. But for me, personally, the strongest points of this story are three main things: the relationship strain in such situations, the very human struggle – the ups and downs – to keep on going through adversity, and the importance of self-care for the caregivers.”

For Foo, this upcoming play is a reminder to get regular checkups for your loved ones and yourself, as well as being sensitive to others that are going through a hard time, whether health wise or not.

The pandemic delayed the play by about two years, and according to Omar, that’s why they had to do some changes as some of the cultural references are somewhat outdated.

“To be honest, the challenging bit for me personally was in pre-production, while we were reworking the script. As I’ve mentioned, I’m a fan of Terrence’s writing and humour. So the biggest challenge was to rework the script but at the same time maintaining as much as we can his voice and humour as a writer.”

“Though there were still some minor changes done throughout the production process, I’m glad that the final draft was Terrence’s, and I hope that whatever changes done serves his script well,” shared Omar.

For a person aspiring to join the theatre, Omar advises: “Do it. The more artists we have the richer our scene will be. But you’ve got to love doing it, and commit to the choices you make. Also, there are so many other ways to be in – and contribute to – theatre apart from being in the limelight.”

Meanwhile, Foo plucked out something she learned in a critical analysis of Ghibli’s Kiki’s Delivery Service which relates to being in Malaysia’s performing arts scene.

“There will come a time when every artist will see their craft as the bane of their existence and abandon it, and that distance will teach you whether you can live without your art or not. Burnout will come, especially in an environment like Malaysia where the returns of theatre almost never justify the effort and time you put into it. Learn to distance yourself from your art when you need to. It might even teach you more about your craft than you expected.”

You, Me and the Big C is the blood, sweat, and tears of the cast and crew. If you’re hungry for a great story and want to support the local arts, Foo emphasises that any play is a story for people to enjoy and/or connect with.

Theatre lovers can witness this play and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr Aini Hamid for eight shows. Get your tickets at bit.ly/youmeandbigc.