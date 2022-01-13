A taste of Japan

Missing being able to visit the Land of the Rising Sun? Head out to these Japan-inspired cafés right here in KL!

TOURISTS from all over the world gush over Japan as a tourist destination, mainly because it offers travellers an array of attractions and extraordinary experiences. Besides its systematic public transportation, Japan is also full of sublime architectural wonders. Thus, it is no surprise to see elements of Japan embedded in every aspect of fashion, food and architectural designs around the world. Taking inspiration from the country’s unique architectural look, some of the cafes here are imbued with minimalist design that just scream quintessential Japan. If you’re still counting the days until you can book a trip to visit the country, or want to experience a taste of what it feels like, here’s a list of Japan-inspired cafés in Kuala Lumpur for you to check out. Mori Kohi

Missing Japanese cuisine? Head over to Mori Kohi to relive the delectable goodness of Japanese dishes. Hidden in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Mori Kohi offers modern Japanese food and delicious coffee. The best part about this café is that you are surrounded by luscious green spaces as you enjoy a meal with friends. Designed with an outdoor concept, this café is also infused with a minimalist aesthetic. But, if you’re not a coffeecionado, this cosy café serves matcha and fresh juices as well. From chicken karaage curry rice, torikatsu curry rice to cold ramen, Mori Kohi serves all the mouth-watering dishes to keep your taste buds busy. Location: 11, Jalan Aman, Off Jln Tun Razak, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur Aki’s Kohi

Kohi means “coffee” in Japanese. As you step in, you’ll be greeted by the aroma of fresh coffee. This hidden café in Cheras opens as early as 9.30am which is an ideal time for you to grab a cuppa before you start to get into the thick of work. Inspired by Japan’s Autumn season, the ambience in Aki’s Kohi enables you to enjoy a peaceful moment alone, especially outside of its peak hour. This cosy café serves sandwiches that are enough to keep you full and energised before your next meal. Besides that, homemade sweet treats are also on the menu such as cakes, scones, brownies and cookies. Here, you have the option to choose your roast level for the perfect cup of coffee. Location: Lot 2-00-07, D’Alamanda Shoplot, Jalan Pudu Impian 4, Jalan Pudu Ulu Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur Kissa X Coffee

Another minimalist café is Kissa X Coffee that is situated in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI). This café specialises in Japanese filtered coffee to amplify your coffee flavours and experience. They carefully choose each coffee bean, as well as fresh milk and other ingredients to ensure that visitors get a good experience. Kissa X Coffee also allows you to choose your preferred brewing method, such as paper or metal or drip and siphon. Besides that, it is also a work-friendly café as it oozes nothing but jazz vibes. You can also enjoy your black coffee or iced latte with their selection of cakes! Location: 86A, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr. Ismail, Kuala Lumpur Sunbather Coffee

No, this isn’t a place for you to get a suntan. It’s a place that serves perfect Japanese dishes. Located in The Sphere, Bangsar South, this relaxing café serves Western-influenced Japanese food, desserts, and of course, lattes! Their best-selling dish is Beef Hambugu, which is made from Australian ground beef and served with curry or demi-glaze. You can enjoy their juicy Hamburg steak, either with a side of rice or a baguette. Besides that, if you’re looking for Japanese comfort food, their Japanese Beef Kuro Curry will definitely excite your tastebuds! You can also get your sweet fix with their yummy roll cakes, madeleines and parfaits that are crafted with homemade ice cream. Location: UG-12 Upper Ground The Sphere, 8, Jalan Kerinchi, Bangsar South, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Kakiyuki

This next Japan-inspired café specialises in shaved ice desserts! Kakiyuki is famous for its innovative flavours that make them one of the best kakigôri sellers in town! Made with premium homemade and dairy-free ingredients, Kakiyuki serves 10 types of kakigôri. Its best-selling desserts are Matcha Colada, Matcha Roll Cake, Matcha Anmitsu and Monaka Ice Cream Sandwich. So, if you’re a matcha lover, you’re in for an icy treat! Besides Kuala Lumpur, Kakiyuki has another branch in Johor Bahru as well. If you love shopping in Pavilion KL, be sure to stop by Kakiyuki and try their daifuku and mochis that are guaranteed to melt in your mouth! Whether you’re looking to fill your tummy or craving for something sweet, Kakiyuki is the perfect dessert café. Location: Kakiyuki, P4.17.00, Level 4, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur Cureé