A taste to remember

THE Guinness Flavour by Fire Media Masterclass and Taste Preview with Chef Sherson Lian was an exciting sneak-peek of a larger event. This preview provided a behind-the-scenes look at the skilled chef as he prepares Guinness-infused, flame-cooked meals. This smaller-scaled showcase was a definitive way to demonstrate snippets of what the upcoming festival may include. At the masterclass, the steak, lamb, chicken, ribs, and dessert were all served with that distinct Guinness flavour. It tasted like no other, merely preparing us for what was to come. Guinness Flavour by Fire at Sentul Depot Guinness Malaysia extends a warm invitation to fans and food enthusiasts to join the extraordinary culinary experience of Guinness Flavour By Fire. This unique event showcases the power of fire and infusion, elevating the taste of flame-cooked foods with the unmistakable flavours of Guinness. Renowned chefs will take the stage, demonstrating their culinary prowess by creating an array of creative Guinness-infused dishes that tantalise the taste buds.

At Flavour By Fire, everything comes to life as flame-cooked foods release distinctive rich flavours, textures, hues, and aromas, a phenomenon perfectly complemented by Guinness. Brewed with fire-roasted barley at a scorching 232 degrees Celsius, Guinness boasts a distinctive and supreme taste that captivates beer connoisseurs. The festival takes place at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, from Aug 18 - 20, and at Fort Cornwallis, Penang, from Sept 2 -3. Attendees can expect a plethora of flavours to excite their palates, accompanied by lively performances from local musicians and a range of engaging activities that embody the convivial atmosphere that Guinness fans adore. Lots of great prizes to be won Noteworthy promotions and prizes await enthusiasts, including exclusive invites to the festival Finale Party, dining vouchers for Arthur’s Storehouse, and Guinness smoky marinade sauce. For a chance to win a Guinness mini fridge filled with Guinness Draught In A Can, patrons can head to their nearest convenience store and make a purchase of Guinness Draught or Guinness Foreign Extra Stout while stocks last. Those with a passion for culinary creativity can partake in a fun digital contest by crafting their own Guinness infusion recipes. The top three winners will have their recipes brought to life and expertly prepared by chefs in real-time at the festival.