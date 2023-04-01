A timeless classic

Istana Budaya Kuala Lumpur is alive with The Sound of Music from now to Jan 15

For the first time ever, the Broadway production The Sound of Music has landed in Kuala Lumpur. Originally based on the 1949 memoir The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp, the musical is set in Austria and tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as a governess to the large von Trapp family while she decides whether to become a nun. Most would know The Sound of Music from the 1965 musical film, starring Julie Andrews as Maria. However, the film is actually based on the Broadway musical, which opened in 1959, with live orchestral music written by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. In the story, Maria becomes the governess for the seven children of Captain Georg von Trapp, a widowed Austro-Hungarian naval officer, and eventually marries him. The broadway musical features a number of well-known songs (which were also featured in the musical film), including Do-Re-Mi, Edelweiss, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, and My Favourite Things. Last June, Base Entertainment Asia held an audition looking for Malaysian children to star as the youngest von Trapp children during its shows in Malaysia, which would be directed by three-time Tony Award-winner and Broadway veteran Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Danny Mefford. This was major news for Malaysian children who wanted to perform with a world-class production.

After sorting through over 400 kids, three groups of six von Trapp children between the ages of six to 14 were selected. The children will be playing the roles of Gretl (Kimaya Peiris, Olivia Leong Yue Shen, and Nur Lily Armani Saiful Bahtiar), Marta (Allegra Hew Ai Ping, Wan Emma Rose Wan Mohd Fyzaal, and Olivia Aisha Wood), Brigitta (Huang En, Natasha Tan, and Vern Faye Yeoh), Kurt (Sean Lee Hong Jun, Lafayette Victor, and Norman Ong Wen Zhe), Louisa (Chloe Siaw, Isabelle Ho, and Doreen Yip Zhi Ying), and Friedrich (Izz Quedy Akhirudin, and Christan Duvan Garry Malo). The children were tasked to work alongside Broadway actors, actresses, and creatives, and I was given the opportunity to watch their performance on Dec 28. The musical is 155 minutes long, spanning two parts with a 20-minute intermission. Theatre acts have always impressed me, and the talent of the ensemble cast is apparent. Everyone could sing, dance, and act. It was also inspiring to see how children who had no prior stage experience could be trained to perform, and this will undoubtedly open endless opportunities for young Malaysian talents. Seeing local children act in an international Broadway show has the potential of encouraging their peers to consider a career on the stage.