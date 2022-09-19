A tiresome action thriller

COBRA is an action thriller film directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu starring Chiyan Vikram. Math teacher/assassin Madhi (Vikram) utilises his income to support orphans and charitable residences. He was born with a genetic gift and experienced a rough upbringing, which inevitably led to certain psychiatric problems. Madhi must decide whether to embrace or reject the romantic interest displayed by Srinidhi Shetty’s character Bhavana, while simultaneously dealing with an Interpol agent hot on his tail. His boss, who has benefited from the genius’ tasks all this whole time, also turns against him.

Cobra is the type of exaggeratedly cliched, and over-the-top action entertainer that is produced in an antiquated manner, stuffed with scenes that cater to its actor’s image, teen flashbacks of the main character that are one too many and sap the energy out of the rest of the action. Specifically in love romances, the conversation is forced and empty. Too much material is jammed into the second half in the sake of description while little happens in the first half. There are many logical flaws, and the justification provided for the brothers’ deadly animosity is utterly unconvincing.

There is no question that Cobra is simply about one man –Vikram – and his passion with characters that enable him to indulge his love for make-up, regardless of what happens to a variety of characters or story lines in the movie. It makes sense why the actor was so enthusiastic about this movie because it is a Vikram show from beginning to end.