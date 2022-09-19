A tiresome action thriller

COBRA is an action thriller film directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu starring Chiyan Vikram. Math teacher/assassin Madhi (Vikram) utilises his income to support orphans and charitable residences. He was born with a genetic gift and experienced a rough upbringing, which inevitably led to certain psychiatric problems. Madhi must decide whether to embrace or reject the romantic interest displayed by Srinidhi Shetty’s character Bhavana, while simultaneously dealing with an Interpol agent hot on his tail. His boss, who has benefited from the genius’ tasks all this whole time, also turns against him.
Cobra is the type of exaggeratedly cliched, and over-the-top action entertainer that is produced in an antiquated manner, stuffed with scenes that cater to its actor’s image, teen flashbacks of the main character that are one too many and sap the energy out of the rest of the action. Specifically in love romances, the conversation is forced and empty. Too much material is jammed into the second half in the sake of description while little happens in the first half. There are many logical flaws, and the justification provided for the brothers’ deadly animosity is utterly unconvincing.
There is no question that Cobra is simply about one man –Vikram – and his passion with characters that enable him to indulge his love for make-up, regardless of what happens to a variety of characters or story lines in the movie. It makes sense why the actor was so enthusiastic about this movie because it is a Vikram show from beginning to end.
Ajay injects this movie with a fair amount of original, fascinating, and bold concepts, even if they aren’t always executed perfectly. If you are a fan of Vikram, you are aware that the actor’s career frequently features two identities, an intellectual basis, and an emotional touch. It works for him the majority of the time. Unfortunately, Cobra does not impress us this time. Of course, the music itself is one of the film’s major pluses. The film’s score by AR Rahman is a blessing. Both the songs and the background music are excellent. The music does, however, occasionally dominate the narrative.
The film had a screen duration of more than three hours when it was first released. On the second day after it was released, the runtime was shortened by 20 minutes as a result of audience feedback. Cobra vacillates between being entertaining and being a potential improvement. I’m not sure if I liked it or not, but I wouldn’t mind watching it again – at the very least for Vikram, who is unquestionably such an excellent performer and deserves all the praise. I’m sure you will too if you are a fan of Vikram. If not, it makes for a good one-time watching movie.
Cast: Vikram, Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty
Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu
E-VALUE: 6
ACTING: 6
PLOT: 7