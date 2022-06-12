A whodunit renaissance

Having watched the film, theSun spoke to Johnson to find out how the writer-director goes about creating captivating whodunit films.

This year, Johnson will be following up Knives Out with a sequel; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery .

Though Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express came several years before Johnson’s Knives Out , the latter is often cited as the film that truly reinvigorated interest in ‘”whodunit” films.

The extent of Johnson’s filmmaking and storytelling prowess were laid bare two years after The Last Jedi, in the form of Knives Out , in what many consider to be the modern renaissance of murder mystery films.

FROM the hardboiled Brick , to the critically and commercially successful yet fan controversial Star Wars: The Last Jedi , writer-director Rian Johnson has proven his ability to create unique stories and subvert audience expectations through dramatic pivots.

Story at the core

As opposed to the huge cast of Knives Out, Glass Onion is markedly smaller, while the story is still as grand and seamlessly woven. For Johnson, it’s the first thing he figures out: the story.

“I start with not even necessarily the mystery. I try and figure out first what the story is. That, to me, is the essential part in making these movies,” he says, pointing out how these particular films have to be a rollercoaster ride and not a puzzle the audience has to solve.

To do so, he first thinks about what the audience cares about and “what is going to be satisfying at the end, beyond just the reveal of who did it”.

The mystery and the weaving of it through the aforementioned comes afterward.

Having said that, while both films have a central mystery, there is also the somewhat unintentional mystery behind Benoit Blanc, the detective played by Daniel Craig, in both (and upcoming) films.

Layers to the onion

Like Craig’s other famous film roles, his interpretation of Blanc was an instant hit with fans, particularly after the bizarre, improvised monologue Craig delivers about a donut. The character is bound to receive just as much love once Glass Onion premieres worldwide, but the lack of background information on Blanc persists despite the sequel revealing a small amount of new information.

Questioned on whether this would continue in further sequels, Johnson said it would be the best way to do it.

“I think its fun to get little glimpses of what his life is like and who he is outside of the mysteries, but I think it’s also very important to always remember that the story of each of these films is going to be the mystery itself. The detective is interesting because of the part that he plays in solving the mystery”.

In the same breadth, Johnson still admits that it’s very tempting to have audiences learn more about the character, specifically because Blanc is played by an actor as magnetic as Craig, but the focus has to remain on the story as a mystery.

“The detective has to play his part in that.”

As the films have been about Blanc “looking in” on the main story’s mystery, Johnson was asked if there would be a sequel where the mystery is centred around Blanc instead.

“I’m never going to say never, because that would be a very interesting thing to attempt but I think generally, I would say I like to be very traditional with these movies, which means the detective is outside of it,” he explained with a slight chuckle.

“I think the big benefit in that and why I think its necessary is we’re coming in and learning about the mystery through the detective investigating it, and that means its very beneficial from a storytelling point of view that he’s an outsider and that we learn it with him.

“If it were a world he already knew a lot about, then we’d need another character who is an outsider”.