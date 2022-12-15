A whole new Spidey world in Across the Spider-Verse

A SURPRISE hit in 2018, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse finally has a full length trailer.

Released by Sony Pictures Animation, the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes a year after Sony initially debuted a first look at the sequel.

The trailer comes just over a year after Sony debuted the first footage from the sequel.

Across the Spider-Verse will once again find Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) joining forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off against The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a villain whose whole body is covered in interdimensional portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go.

The film's producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have confirmed that Across the Spider-Verse features six different animation styles, with Gwen Stacy’s world – Earth-65 – animated in a “watercolour-wash style that’s reminiscent of the covers of her comic books.”

Joining Miles and Gwen in their pursuit to stop The Spot will be a mixture of new and returning Spider-People, with Jake Johnson and Oscar Isaac reprising their roles from the first film as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man and Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, respectively.

New Spider-Man variants that are set to appear in Across the Spider-Verse include Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown/Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, Takuya Yamashiro/Spider-Man (from the 1978 Spider-Man series) and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae).

Although unconfirmed at this time, multiple sources have reported that Tom Holland's Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also appear in the film.

The film was directed by the trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, working off a script by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Dave Callaham.

“[Lord and Miller as Spider-Verse’s producers] are very hands-on. They are not satisfied with satisfactory, and push you to make things better and funnier. That contributes to why every scene ends up feeling so strong in the first film, and hopefully it will feel the same way with this one,” Powers said.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theatres June 2 next year.

Watch the trailer below: