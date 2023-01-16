A will to succeed

Careful planning and outlining of goals while remaining flexible helped this restaurateur weather the pandemic

SUCCESSFUL restaurant owners have a variety of qualities. They have a love of cuisine, a spirit of curiosity, a solid work ethic, and the capacity to mentor and lead. While the top restaurateurs may inherently possess these qualities, they may still develop useful habits that will help them operate their establishments more successfully and achieve their objectives. Ganesan – better known as Ganesh – the owner of Madera restaurant and bar, has an electrical engineering background, but developed an early interest in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. He began working in the F&B industry at the age of 18 following his SPM exams. While he enjoyed the experience, he realised that he needed to at least obtain a degree before he could invest in his own business.

When we asked what motivated him to become a business owner, Ganesh, now 28, responded: “I don’t like the idea of working for someone else; I wanted to be my own boss.” He claimed he finds it difficult to concentrate by simply sitting still since he is often distracted. Thus, he came to the realisation that, rather than simply working for others, it would be better for him to go into business for himself. He started out as a liquor supplier, a career his family members did not take kindly to, since they believed it would not provide a solid income or secure his future. However, Ganesh used this job to build contacts, which helped him when he launched Madera. “Madera was first opened in 2019. Thank goodness my wife was there for me from the start, making it easier for me to handle the tough times.”

Madera had its soft opening prior to the pandemic. Like everyone else, Ganesh believed that the industry was progressively developing, and that it would be a good time to start a business. However, when the government declared a lockdown, things quickly went downhill. Ganesh said: “Even though the restaurant wasn’t even [allowed to] open, I was forced to make monthly payments for my staff and the rental. For something that was just not operating, I paid close to half a million [ringgit].” Ganesh claimed that despite his many challenges, he never once considered giving up. “It wasn’t easy for me to start Madera, and now it’s just impossible to go back. My efforts must not be in vain.” When Madera eventually held its official grand opening in October 2022, things improved for Ganesh.

Madera began as a largely fine dining concept establishment. However, Ganesh said: “We drew ideas from many eateries that we visit frequently. We would go to other eateries to get inspiration in order to come up with something unique.” Madera initially had trouble with the fine dining idea since they had trouble drawing clients. He surmised that customers had probably visited a variety of restaurants, thus Madera was probably seen as simply another nice dining establishment, and did not stand out. When Madera organised a Deepavali night with a local theme, things began to shift. Consumers responded well to the event, and as a result, they saw an increase in Indian customers. “I realised that many individuals enjoyed the notion we had the other day and requested for something similar,” Ganesh explained.

Finding qualified employees is one of the key challenges. “I want responsible employees for my restaurant, but sometimes it’s just too difficult to find people who are dedicated to their jobs.” He also outlined issues such as alcohol and food waste. “Even when it’s just one [customer], I don’t turn anyone away; I always serve them. Beer only lasts for three days once opened (I’m talking about the huge buckets), so if I didn’t have enough customers – which occurs sometimes, especially on quiet days – I would have to throw away the leftover beer.” Ganesh wants Madera to be a franchise and wants to ensure that it becomes widely recognised among the people. “I’ll work hard for it even if it’s not easy.”