A wonderful night for Search

The rock band relived its golden era in Genting Highlands

THE rock band Search has just concluded its remarkable concert titled Fantasia Bulan Salju at the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands on Aug 12. Despite clashing with the State Election (PRN) on the exact day, the concert garnered a positive response, drawing an impressive crowd of over 4,000 attendees. Organised by MIC Entertainment Group, this event was particularly significant as it marked the debut of a local artist performing at the Arena of Stars at Resorts World Genting; a venue that is typically reserved for international artists during their visits to Malaysia.

Featuring familiar figures that have become synonymous with the local rock music scene, the presence of Datuk Amy (vocals), Hillary Ang (guitar), Nasir (bass), and Man Kidal (guitar) highlights the band’s lasting impact. This is evidence that their influence on the scene remains unchanged and that they are still relevant today. Kicking off at 8.45pm, the concert begins with a captivating montage showcasing poetic verses by S. Amin Shahab, followed by the band opening the night with their first song, Bencana. The explosive atmosphere continued as they performed the vigorous Derap Komando, accompanied by cool visuals on the wide display screen behind the band.

The members of the band were all dressed in black, which contributed to the overall appearance of gothic, fierce energy despite the cold evening. Amy sported a stylish red suit that exuded both elegance and power, and the iconic guitarist Man Kidal added to the blazing flair by shredding his Flying-V guitar on stage. Additionally, the ensemble included their session pianist, Rie Tsuji, and drummer Arthur Kam. Both of these musicians showcased exceptional talent, demonstrating their musical prowess splendidly throughout the performances. The band maintained their momentum by delivering a series of iconic songs from their era, including classics like Langit dan Bumi, Gelora Cinta, Kejora, Nigina, and Honky Tonk Kosong. The audience was treated to a nostalgic journey before the band shifted to their all-time hits, including the slow rock songs Rozana, Fantasia Bulan Madu, and Isabella. Enhancing the atmosphere was the gentle fall of simulated “snow” from above, delicately floating around the audience during the rendition of Fantasia Bulan Madu, beautifully reflecting the essence of the concert’s title, Fantasia Bulan Salju.

Adding an element of surprise to the setlist, the band proceeded to perform a rather unexpected song. Amy addressed the audience, sharing, “This song is not part of any Search album, but Hillary is particularly fond of it. So I had to fulfil it. Here comes Tiada Lagi,“ he announced from the stage, promptly starting to sing his version of the song that originally hails from Indonesian singer Mayang Sari. Following a brief 10-minute intermission, the band resumed the second half of the show with a series of intense and heavy songs, including Diari Habil Qabil, Fenomena, Gothik Malam Edan, and Isi Atau Kulit.