A worthy debut

Singer-songwriter Farah Yahir speaks about overcoming both societal and inner challenges

Syahira initially took guitar lessons, but due to financial constraints, she taught herself to play the instrument. - Pictures courtesy of Farah Yahir

HOPING to become an artiste, singer-songwriter Farah Syahira sent her resume to several music companies and labels in Malaysia. Unfortunately, she only encountered rejection, or received no response at all. Fearing that her music aspirations might come to an end, the 21-year-old co-founded an independent label, Glass House Music, with two close friends. This eventually led Syahira to release her debut single Tell Me on July 25, under the stage name Farah Yahir.

Breaking past prejudices The hurdles she had to face were just the tip of the iceberg, she told theSun. “I had a hard time trying to make it as an artiste because of my dark complexion,” she said, adding that her dreams of becoming a singer were often met with ridicule throughout her school years. “I think there are still people who think that my dream of becoming an artiste is unrealistic because of my complexion and [because they think] I am plain-looking. But I have the full support of my family and friends.” Syahira said there were also those who could be mean and cruel. “I once stopped singing because some people would call me keling (racial slur for Indians) and hitam (black) back then,” she added. After some years, Syahira decided to get back on her feet and that led her to try and get a job with a music company. “Tell Me was created because of that, the phase of feeling lost in life,” she said.