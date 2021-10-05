A worthy debut

HOPING to become an artiste, singer-songwriter Farah Syahira sent her resume to several music companies and labels in Malaysia. Unfortunately, she only encountered rejection, or received no response at all.
Fearing that her music aspirations might come to an end, the 21-year-old co-founded an independent label, Glass House Music, with two close friends.
This eventually led Syahira to release her debut single Tell Me on July 25, under the stage name Farah Yahir.
Breaking past prejudices
The hurdles she had to face were just the tip of the iceberg, she told theSun.
“I had a hard time trying to make it as an artiste because of my dark complexion,” she said, adding that her dreams of becoming a singer were often met with ridicule throughout her school years.
“I think there are still people who think that my dream of becoming an artiste is unrealistic because of my complexion and [because they think] I am plain-looking. But I have the full support of my family and friends.”
Syahira said there were also those who could be mean and cruel.
“I once stopped singing because some people would call me keling (racial slur for Indians) and hitam (black) back then,” she added.
After some years, Syahira decided to get back on her feet and that led her to try and get a job with a music company.
“Tell Me was created because of that, the phase of feeling lost in life,” she said.
One song, many stories
Tell Me chronicles the turmoil and experiences Syahira has gone through.
“What I highlighted in the song was being ‘lost in life’, because that was how I felt from time to time. I was also worried that I could not provide a proper life for myself and my family,” Syahira said.
The singer added she was also envious of those who were successful in the music industry.
“I think everyone goes through this phase of feeling lost and scared of life.”
According to Syahira, Tell Me is the most “vulnerable” song she has ever written, as it reflected upon her capabilities as a songwriter.
She said she initially thought she would be unable to find the right words, but gradually, the lyrics of the song came straight from her heart.
“It was the easiest song I’ve ever written. I have written and composed several songs [in the past]. But I have this habit of ‘ghosting’ (ignoring) a song when it doesn’t go so well. Tell Me was actually one of them. I left it for a year because of my own insecurities.”
Undeterred passion
Sung in both English and Bahasa Malaysia, Tell Me was something of a risk as most newcomers to the music industry tend to play it safe with their debut singles by being monolingual.
But Syahira had no intention of playing it safe.
“I wanted my first single to be something extraordinary (and) different from the rest. (However), I felt insecure when I [made] it bilingual and I was worried it might be messy for listeners. But each time I sang the song, I felt it was comfortable,” she said.
Despite her doubts, the single was well received by listeners. It was included on several Spotify playlists and received airtime on local radio stations.
Syahira has no plans to slow down, and said she will continue to make music until she is where she wants to be.
“I do have one song that is in progress, but it doesn’t have an official release date yet,” she said.
