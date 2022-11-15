Aaron Carter memoir delayed after Hilary Duff criticism

AN unfinished memoir reportedly written about Aaron Carter has been postponed due to criticism from the late singer’s ex-girlfriend, Hilary Duff.

Carter, 34 , a singer and rapper known for hits such as I Want Candy and Aaron’s Party, was found dead a week ago at his home.

The memoir titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life was written by author Andy Symonds, and based on three years of interviews with Carter.

In a statement to E! News, Duff, who dated Carter when the two were teenagers, said: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless money grab.”

The publishers of the book have confirmed that Symonds “no longer intends to publish the book,“ and is “working towards” reversing any distribution channel actions.