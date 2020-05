Aaron Kwok’s live concert held a few weeks back has managed to raise more than 4 million Yuan (RM2.4 million)! The live concert also managed to rake in more than 2.6 million viewers on Facebook and over 1.1 million Youtube viewers.

Known as one of Hong Kong’s Four Heavenly Kings, the 54-year-old megastar started the charity event to raise funds for his less fortunate colleagues in the show business industry such as the dancers that are greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Straits Times, Kwok was accompanied by about 100 dancers wearing masks on the rooftop of the shopping complex Harbour City in Hong Kong.

Kwok performed his popular hits such as Para Para Sakura and danced energetically like he hasn’t aged a single day of his life.