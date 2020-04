TAIWANESE singer-actor Aaron Yan is suspected of having gotten himself blacklisted in China over remarks he made that were critical of World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom.

On April 8th, Adhanom said he had been subjected to racist comments and death threats for months directed from Taiwan, which is not a member of WHO as China refuses to acknowledge its sovereignty.

Former Fahrenheit member Yan took to social media with a profanity-laden post that said: “Despite how the world is suffering from your misguidance ... I’m surprised that you have the nerve addressing your own personal [issues] on an international organisation conference.

“Why won’t you just suck it up, and shut the f**k up and do your job!”

Though he later posted an apology over his harsh words, a Chinese netizen noticed that Yan was no longer listed as a judge for the upcoming China boy band competition TV show The Name of Youth 2020.

However, Yan’s manager was quick to disprove the blacklist speculations by sharing that the star had to turn down the show due to already signing a contract to appear on the Taiwanese show 36 Questions.

In addition to mandatory quarantine laws upon travel, it would be difficult for Yan and his team to juggle two different shows in Taiwan and Mainland China. Yan will also be working on his new album in the meantime.