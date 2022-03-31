Academy Awards committee mulling Will Smith’s expulsion

DAYS after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast on March 27, the Board of Governors held an emergency meeting to discuss the consequences for the Best Actor winner.

Will Smith now faces “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted.”

The statement from the Academy is highly damning, citing the standards of conduct and Smith’s violations of “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for King Richard not long after the slap, has been given 15 days notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and has the opportunity to provide a written response.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Apr 18, when the Academy may take disciplinary action.

One notable new bit of information is the Academy stating they asked Will Smith to leave the Dolby Theatre but Smith refused to do so. One of the biggest bits of scrutiny regarding the handling of the moment was Smith not being removed from the auditorium.

The Academy has offered clarification saying Smith was asked to leave but refused.

“We also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy statement read.

The organization also offered a formal apology to Rock, the other nominees who attended the ceremony and the viewers at home and in person who witnessed the event.

The letter states: “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologise to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

Monday evening, a letter from Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson went out to the entire membership.

The leadership shared their “outrage” regarding Smith’s actions and how it “overshadowed” the evening where films such as CODA and Dune walked away with the most awards.