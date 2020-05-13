Achieving the right balance in life

FORMER Miss Universe Malaysia Elaine Daly wears many hats. The model, actress, emcee, host, entrepreneur, wife and mother has for many years been a role model for young women who are seeking to have a good career, balanced with their family life.

She is currently the national director of Miss Universe Malaysia, Channel director of hurr. tv and founder of LeadUp.Asia, which was launched last November to help women develop interpersonal skills to empower them to pursue careers without boundaries.

“I have been running the Miss Universe Malaysia pageant organisation for quite a while, actually,” she said. “I have always been mentoring young women, I have always been asked by cooperations to give talks and empower their staff members. So I figured, why not start my own company? That is how LeadUp.Asia was founded.

“The idea was for students just coming out of school, to equip them with skills to be better versions of themselves when they come out to work. A lot of students these days, when they come out they may have paper qualifications but not the soft skills, the skills to go for interviews.

“I focus on non-verbal communication skills that include grooming and confidence building, where your gestures and body language is super important.”

Daly said that modern women have evolved by leaps and bounds, in contrast to the past where Asian women were once taught to be ‘soft’ and compliant.

“We have got prime ministers [in other countries] who are women. [However] just 17% of CEOs in Malaysia are women. Here, we are trying to break the glass ceiling to show these women and their male counterparts that women can also lead companies, build organisations and build companies.”