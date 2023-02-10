Actor Lee announces upcoming marriage

IN a delightful turn of events, the celebrated actor Lee Sang Yeob has officially confirmed his forthcoming union in matrimony, sending waves of joy through the hearts of devoted K-drama fans.

Lee has been engaged in a loving relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend for a remarkable duration of three years. While the actor has traditionally maintained a discreet stance concerning their romance, he has recently begun to gradually reveal tidbits of information about their impending wedding. The couple is set to exchange vows in the enchanting city of Seoul, South Korea, in March of the coming year.

The announcement regarding Lee’s impending nuptials was officially confirmed by his agency, UB Management Group, through a carefully worded statement. The statement reads, “It is true that Lee Sang Yeob is currently preparing for a wedding with his non-celebrity bride-to-be in March of next year. However, since they have just started preparing for the wedding, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information. Once the specific schedule is confirmed, we will notify you again. Thank you.”

Lee, whose acting journey commenced in 2007, has firmly established himself as a multifaceted thespian, leaving an indelible mark across the spectrum of dramas and cinema. His illustrious body of work includes Love Affairs in the Afternoon, “Good Casting, Once Again, On The Verge of Insanity, Shooting Stars, Eve, and the presently airing My Lovely Boxer.