Actress Cho Yi Hyun has never had a first love

ACTRESS Cho Yi Hyun was recently catapaulted into the limelight thanks to her role in the recent Netflix hit series All of Us Are Dead, and now, an interview she did a year ago has caused a stir among netizens.

At the time, Cho was promoting her previous series, a high school-based romantic drama School 2021, and in January last year, she gave an interview in which she made the surprising admission that she had never been in love before.

At the time, she confessed: “I don’t understand what a first love is supposed to be. I’ve never been able to love fully. I’m sure if I meet someone in the future, I’ll know but for now, I don’t know what it is.”

The interview has begun to make the rounds once again, after Cho’s All of Us Are Dead co-star Park Ji Hoo stunned fans by admitting that she had never dated before.

Some netizens were amazed that both actresses have been able to play romantic roles while never being in love themselves, while others said that this was a sign of their true acting abilities.

Whatever the reason, we hope that Cho will continue to deliver excellent performances in the future, and that someday, she will be able to experience love in real life.