Actress Chung-hwa to get married

GET ready to celebrate the upcoming nuptial of actress Cha Chung Hwa. The talented actress, known for her roles in popular dramas like Crash Landing on You and Mr Queen, is about to embark on a new journey as she prepares to tie the knot with her younger businessman fiance.

In an exclusive report by TV Daily, it was revealed that the couple will exchange their vows on Oct 27 in a private ceremony in Seoul. What sets this wedding apart is the unique story behind their relationship.

Cha Chung Hwa and her fiance were acquaintances for an extended period before deciding to take their relationship to the next level, and they have chosen to keep their special day private due to the groom’s non-celebrity status.

IOK Company, Cha Chung Hwa’s agency, has also shared the joyous news with fans, emphasising the importance of privacy to respect the groom’s non-celebrity status. They kindly request the understanding of fans, as they are unable to provide detailed information about the groom.