Actress confirms Noth’s sexual misconduct history

ACTOR Chris Noth is currently facing serious allegations of sexual assault. Since the actor reprised his role as Mr Big on And Just Like That, a reboot of the hit HBO series Sex & The City, the 67-year-old has been accused of being a sexual predator after reports were made by two women.

Zoe Lister-Jones, who once worked with Noth on the set of crime drama Law & Order in the 1990s, is now revealing her own experiences with the actor.

According to her, Noth was sexually inappropriate with her on the set of Law and Order. “He was drunk on set,” said the 39-year-old on Instagram.

“During my interrogation scene, he had a [can] of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good’.”

Nevertheless, the actress considers her experiences minor in comparison to the accounts of assault that have been shared.