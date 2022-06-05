Actress Jang Na Ra is getting married!

ON June 3, actress Jang Na Ra announced via her official fan club website that she is getting married.

Jang revealed that she has been dating a ‘good friend’, who is six years younger than her and has been working in video production.

“I fell for his sweet smile, his kindness, his earnest integrity, and most of all, for the way, he carried himself and poured his heart into his work,“ said Jang.

She said she is happy to spend her life with a respectful person and that she could not wait to share the news with her fans, whom she cherishes.

She thanked them for supporting her and promised to return with an exciting new project, right after her wedding.

She also apologised for not disclosing more details because she did not want her non-celebrity fiance to face any uncomfortable situations while working in his field of work.