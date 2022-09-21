Adam Levine denies affair with Sumner Stroh

FACING increasing pressure due to recent allegations of an adulterous affair, Adam Levine broke his silence on Tuesday.

The Maroon 5 frontman denied Instagram model Sumner Stroh’s claims that they had a year-long affair behind the back of Levine’s wife, former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

However, Levine admitted that he “crossed the line” with flirty messages that were sent to Stroh.

The singer’s statement comes one week after Prinsloo confirmed the couple were expecting their third child.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,“ Levine said in a statement on his Instagram story.

Levine went on to apologise to his family. He and Prinsloo are parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose.

Despite the statement, Levine didn't address Stroh's allegations that the singer asked if he could name his unborn child after her.

In response to Levine, Stroh posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories: “Someone get this man a dictionary.”

The drama seemingly spilled further out beyond just Levine’s fans and pop culture fans in general, as other celebrities began to weigh in on the situation.

Actress Sara Foster took to TikTok to slam both Levine and Stroh, but particularly took aim at the model and pinned the blame on Stroh. This was met with a response, not by Stroh herself, but model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something year old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,“ Ratajkowski said.

“Also, if you’re the one in a relationship, you’re the one obligated to be loyal.”

Prinsloo has yet to respond to the situation.