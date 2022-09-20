Adam Levine in hot water following cheating claims

MAROON 5 frontman Adam Levine might possibly be in trouble, as an Instagram model has alleged that the singer had an affair with her.

To make matters worse, the woman in question – Sumner Stroh – claims that despite them not speaking anymore, Levine had apparently messaged her on social media, asking if he could name his baby after her.

Stroh, who has just under 350,000 Instagram followers, made the allegations in a TikTok video posted on Monday. The video has been viewed over 10 million times since then.

She claims she saw the married singer for a year, but did not clarify when.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she said.

Levine has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The couple announced this month that they are expecting their third child. The couple already have two daughters, aged four and five.

In the TikTok video, Stroh shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Levine had allegedly sent her.

The message reads: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious (sic).”

She also showed screenshots of flirty Instagram DM exchanges with what appeared to be Levine’s account.

Stroh claimed she had never planned to share the story publicly, but came forward because she’d “sent the screenshot to a few friends”, and one of them was attempting to sell the story to a tabloid.

She defended herself for participating in the affair by claiming “my morals were unknowingly compromised” and “I was completely manipulated.”

“Embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she captioned her video.

A representative for Levine did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.