Adding a light touch

IF you are serious about your skin care, you are probably already aware of the concept of an essence, which is the next stage in your skincare routine after cleansing your face. This stage, which focuses on hydrating the face and then sealing it in, is one of my personal favourites.
I recently started using Shiseido’s Eudermine Activating Essence. The bottle consists of a tall, refillable container, which greatly diminishes plastic waste compared to standard packaging.
Shiseido’s Eudermine Activating Essence is a light, transparent, and water-like lotion. If you are familiar with the notions of essences, then you won’t find anything unusual about the feel and texture of this product.
It does have a somewhat strong scent, but it was comfortable and just not too overwhelming. In addition to providing hydration and promoting skin turnover, the essence encourages an active skin cycle and the elimination of dead skin cells.
The essence claims to help skin in absorbing what it requires and eliminating what it will not. The skin draws on its own energy as the rejuvenation cycle goes on to reach its full potential. Also, other skin issues including visible pores, pimples, and dryness are supposed to be resolved for a healthy, youthful complexion.
I’m always open to testing new essences into my routine, so I chose to be experimental and try this product. Pour some of the essence into one hand, then press your palms together. Pat it lightly on your skin morning and night, after cleaning and before serum.
As I applied it into my skin, it felt very refreshing and velvety. I used it on a daily basis, after I washed my face. It felt quite moisturising on my skin, in my opinion. It left very little traces on the skin and was absorbed quickly. My skin also appeared softer after using it, I noticed, and there were no breakouts.
However, I did find that despite producing a moisturised feeling on my skin after application, it did slightly dry up my skin afterwards. After using it for a few days, it didn’t really provide any overwhelming results.
Despite this, it’s crucial to keep in mind that no two people have the same skin, or will get the same results. It’s possible that most others will be able to experience the full benefits promised by the brand, with regards to long term use.
After all, Shiseido is a trustworthy brand that has been in the skincare and cosmetics business for more than a century. This brand’s products are affordable when compared to other skincare and cosmetics lines, making them available to individuals on a limited budget.