Adding a light touch

IF you are serious about your skin care, you are probably already aware of the concept of an essence, which is the next stage in your skincare routine after cleansing your face. This stage, which focuses on hydrating the face and then sealing it in, is one of my personal favourites.

I recently started using Shiseido’s Eudermine Activating Essence. The bottle consists of a tall, refillable container, which greatly diminishes plastic waste compared to standard packaging.

Shiseido’s Eudermine Activating Essence is a light, transparent, and water-like lotion. If you are familiar with the notions of essences, then you won’t find anything unusual about the feel and texture of this product.

It does have a somewhat strong scent, but it was comfortable and just not too overwhelming. In addition to providing hydration and promoting skin turnover, the essence encourages an active skin cycle and the elimination of dead skin cells.

The essence claims to help skin in absorbing what it requires and eliminating what it will not. The skin draws on its own energy as the rejuvenation cycle goes on to reach its full potential. Also, other skin issues including visible pores, pimples, and dryness are supposed to be resolved for a healthy, youthful complexion.