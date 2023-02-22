Addressing hair loss

ACCORDING to the American Academy of Dermatology, humans lose 50 to 100 strands of hair a day. Any more than it, and there may be a problem.

Losing more than the average would then contribute to the thinning of hair, which is denoted by the spots on the head that have sparser distribution of hair to the point that the scalp can be gradually seen.

Like most things that happens naturally to an aging body, thinning takes time, which glass-half-full means there is time to identify the cause and remedy it.

Here are some of the most common causes of hair loss.

Hormonal changes

Hormones can often go out of balance, in the case of both men and women, and this can cause the hair to thin.

Though most people immediately think there could be something wrong with their estrogen or testosterone levels, thyroid problems can also be a factor.

If the imbalance is treated, the hair can start to grow back.

Stress

This is partially tied to hormonal changes, as stress can cause change in the hormones and vice versa.

The more extreme and chronic stress becomes, a variety of health problems can happen. Depression, anxiety, sleep issues and of course, the thinning of hair (along with causing grey hair).

Stress kills new hairs that the follicles are trying to grow. It also causes pre-existing hair to break free prematurely in the hair growth cycle.

Poor nutrition

Avoid foods that increase inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. These are foods high in sugar, vitamin A and mercury. It may also be a good idea to lessen or abandon fried foods and alcohol in lieu of increasing protein which is needed by the body to produce keratin for the hair.

Although it’s not necessary to completely remove these foods from one’s diet, one’s hair (and overall health) might do better without them.

Extreme hair care

This is a bit of an irony; attempting to take care of one’s hair can actually cause significant damage and breakage.

Shampooing or blow-drying too frequently, repeatedly using heated styling tools, pulling on hair – whether while blow-drying it or styling it in a too-tight ponytail, for instance – or too vigorously rubbing the scalp can all lead to hair loss.

Perms, relaxers, and hair dyes may also contribute to damage-induced hair loss, especially if the products are from dodgy brands or companies.