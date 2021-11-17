Adele addresses weight criticism

SIX years after her best-selling album 25, Adele is finally making her music comeback with her latest album, 30. The 33-year-old singer has been teasing her fans by releasing the song Easy on Me and unveiling the official tracklist for the album.

Despite making it perfectly clear that she cares more about her music and the life story behind it than she does about her weight, the record-breaking singer can never get through an interview without being asked about her size.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele opened up about a few topics, from her divorce from her ex-husband to her weight issues.

Although she has garnered lot of attention since her comeback, especially criticism on her 100 pounds weight loss, she told Winfrey that she isn’t shocked or bothered by the reactions. The chart-topper mentioned that she has always been body-positive.

“My body has been objectified my entire career – I’m too big, I’m too small, I’m hot or I’m not,” she said. She added: “I feel bad if anyone feels horrible about themselves but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out. I can’t have another worry.”

The British singer credited the major part of her weight loss to exercise, explaining that she loves lifting weights and has deadlifted 160 pounds.

She mentioned she has always been body-positive. “I never looked up to anyone because of their weight. I was body-positive then and I’m body-positive now. But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies.”

Adele also told British Vogue that people have always criticised her size. “People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care.

“You don’t need to be overweight to be body-positive, you can be any shape or size.”

30 is set to release on Nov 19, featuring 12 songs and three bonus tracks for the deluxe edition.